UFC

Woodley.

Floyd Mayweather claims Tyron Woodley is the best fighter in UFC

Even before their super fight was made official, Conor McGregor wasted no opportunity to taunt Floyd Mayweather and goad him into accepting a fight.

Money always made his stance clear; he was open to fighting the Irishman if the offer was right and it seems the amount of money in it for him eventually struck a chord as he finally signed on the dotted line earlier this month.

MCGREGOR'S TAUNTS

While there will always be those claiming the fight shouldn’t be happening, their social media antics have already been entertaining.

So, just imagine what’s in store when they finally go on their press tours – it’s going to be a spectacle, it’s going to be hilarious and it will want to make even the most casual of fans want to tune in.

Most of McGregor’s Instagram feed had been devoted to Mayweather and his search for the 49-0 American whenever he came to Las Vegas, but Mayweather didn’t really respond in that fashion.

However, now he has responded by throwing some massive shade towards the current UFC lightweight champion where he was spotted partying with the likes of poker player Dan Bilzerian, and UFC’s welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, another who has a history with McGregor.

As you’ll be able to see in the Instagram video below, Mayweather is partying alongside them and has a message to everyone watching.

BEST UFC FIGHTER

Mayweather said: “This is the best UFC fighter right here!”

To further irritate McGregor, The Chosen One captioned the post: “#MoneyMay has something to say!!!!! #BestUFCFighter @ufc @floydmayweather and @danbilzerian and @linoeding there for Back up in case @thenotoriousmma has something to say.”

Seems like he’s giving McGregor a taste of his own medicine with the trash talk, although Mystic Mac probably won’t be too focused on what was said by Woodley.

The two shared two altercations in the build-up to UFC 205 where McGregor claimed the lightweight title by dethroning Eddie Alvarez inside Madison Square Garden, and Woodley had the best seat in the house at the press conference where he recorded the scuffle between the pair.

This resulted in the two squaring off backstage, and both men seem to be interested in a title fight at welterweight which would give McGregor the chance to hold a third UFC title.

Let’s wait and see how McGregor responds to this – if he does at all.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley’s Instagram video with Floyd Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Topics:
Tyron Woodley
UFC
Dana White
Nate Diaz

