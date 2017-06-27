Over the past week, Daniel Bryan has been teasing with the possibility of stepping foot inside a ring to wrestle once more and coming out of retirement once his contract with the WWE expires.

Last week, Bryan did an interview with Sports Illustrated where he revealed his desire to wrestle once more when his current contract with the WWE expires.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since added the SmackDown general manager also had tests done in April, although he's unsure by the results. We could infer though that they were positive judging by his recent actions.

Later in the week, former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes won the Ring of Honor World Championship, and many WWE superstars congratulated him on his achievement.

One of these superstars was Bryan, who said on Twitter: "Congratulations! Being @ringofhonor champ for 462 days transformed me as a wrestler and was one of the best times in my career. Enjoy it!

He added: “Side note, if you hold the @ringofhonor title 462 days, I may have to come after you, which would be 9/28/18. Be forewarned! #FinalCountdown.”

Bryan is heavily teasing the possibility of leaving the WWE to be able to wrestle again, as he had to retire due to WWE doctors not clearing him for in-ring activity. Jim Ross wants the SmackDown general manager to know he has to do what's right for his family, and not for him.

The WWE Hall of Famer said in a recent blog post that he only wants Bryan to wrestle in the ring again so long as he isn't a high medical risk.

Ross said: "Seems as if Daniel Bryan is having some fun trolling social media as he teases a return to the ring which I seriously doubt will or should ever happen.

"If his existing medical condition put DB in a higher risk category, then he needs to be the responsible husband and father and refrain from lacing up his boots again.

"Don't get me wrong, if DB could safely resume his career I'd be all for it as he is one of the great talents in recent memory."

Bryan contract with the WWE expires in just over a year's time, and by then, we should have a much stronger indication on if he'll ever wrestle again despite the opinions of WWE doctors.

Would you like to see Daniel Bryan wrestle for the WWE again?

