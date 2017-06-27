In terms of high-pressure situations in football, taking a penalty in a derby or any other important match is right up there.

Plenty of players have allowed the occasion to get the better of them and subsequently lost their nerve at the most inopportune moment.

However, there are another group of players who rarely allow the pressure to get to them. These players manage to focus on one thing and one thing only: sticking the ball in the back of the net.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a classic example of a player who rarely falters under the pressure when it comes to the humble penalty.

In fact, he’s so good at holding his nerve that not even opposition goalkeepers can put him off with their shenanigans. Just ask Julio Cesar.

Back in 2012, Zlatan had the opportunity to level the scores in a Milan derby shortly before half-time.

Cesar, playing in goal for Inter, did everything he could to put the Swedish striker off - including walking up to his face and offering some words of discouragement.

Yep, there was only ever going to be one outcome: another successfully converted Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty.

The Milan star celebrated in style and was caught saying something to Inter’s Brazilian goalkeeper as he walked off back to his own half.

After the match, Zlatan revealed what he said.

"He tried using mind games on me," he was quoted as saying by Goal. "Julio Cesar said to me before the penalty, 'Shoot it hard in the centre of the goal.'"

"So after I scored I said to him: 'No, I will score instead.'"

Classic Zlatan.

