GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Zlatan.

What happened when Julio Cesar tried to make Zlatan Ibrahimovic miss a penalty

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In terms of high-pressure situations in football, taking a penalty in a derby or any other important match is right up there.

Plenty of players have allowed the occasion to get the better of them and subsequently lost their nerve at the most inopportune moment.

However, there are another group of players who rarely allow the pressure to get to them. These players manage to focus on one thing and one thing only: sticking the ball in the back of the net.

Article continues below

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a classic example of a player who rarely falters under the pressure when it comes to the humble penalty.

In fact, he’s so good at holding his nerve that not even opposition goalkeepers can put him off with their shenanigans. Just ask Julio Cesar.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

WWE release statement after racial slur is said on RAW

WWE release statement after racial slur is said on RAW

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Julio Cesar tried to put Zlatan off

Back in 2012, Zlatan had the opportunity to level the scores in a Milan derby shortly before half-time.

Cesar, playing in goal for Inter, did everything he could to put the Swedish striker off - including walking up to his face and offering some words of discouragement.

p1bjl9nvkdju01fsubt4tutooi9.jpg

Here's what happened

But here’s what happened…

Yep, there was only ever going to be one outcome: another successfully converted Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty.

The Milan star celebrated in style and was caught saying something to Inter’s Brazilian goalkeeper as he walked off back to his own half.

p1bjl9pid515e364g16s213vq154db.jpg

What Zlatan said to Cesar

After the match, Zlatan revealed what he said.

"He tried using mind games on me," he was quoted as saying by Goal. "Julio Cesar said to me before the penalty, 'Shoot it hard in the centre of the goal.'"

"So after I scored I said to him: 'No, I will score instead.'"

p1bjl9qt13amf11o4lr11q9vu25d.jpg

Classic Zlatan.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Inter Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Football
AC Milan
Serie A

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

How WWE superstars reacted when CM Punk's 'pipe bomb' dropped 6 years ago

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

The Mirror reveal how Man Utd's XI will look next season after Nemanja Matic signing

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

What the Premier League will do about Liverpool tapping up Virgil van Dijk [Times]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again