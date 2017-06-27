GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Totti salutes the crowd in his final game for Roma.

Francesco Totti receives offer from surprise club to continue his career

If you had to name one player in the modern era who has symbolised a football club and an entire city, it would probably be Francesco Totti.

The legendary one-club man, born and raised in Rome, made a whopping 786 appearances for Roma, winning five major trophies and scoring a remarkable 307 goals.

The Italian, who also won the World Cup in 2006, decided to call time on his playing career at the end of the 2016-17 season, ending his 28-year association with the club.

As you would expect, the scenes at the Stadio Olimpico for his final game against Genoa were incredibly emotional, but is it the last we've seen of Totti as a professional footballer?

Roma have offered the 40-year-old a role as a director of the Serie A outfit, but one fairly unknown club is looking to bring the "King of Rome" out of retirement.

Surprising club make offer for Totti

Japanese side Tokyo Verdy have made an offer for Totti and have confirmed that they've held talks with the long-standing Roma captain.

The club's president, Hanyu Hideaki, told media in his homeland, via 101greatgoals: "We are interested (in signing Totti) and have contacted him.

AS Roma v Genoa CFC - Serie A

"There's been no progress though, as he wants €3 million (per year as a salary). Having him here would be a dream."

Tokyo Verdy currently ply their trade in the second tier of Japanese football and finished a disappointing 18th in the 22-team J2 league - just four points above the relegation zone.

Could Totti actually join Verdy?

For this deal to have any realistic chance of happening, either Totti must become open to lowering his wage demands, or Verdy must improve their offer.

Totti has previously claimed that he potentially has one or two more years left in him, but things may have changed since then, and the veteran could, of course, have been joking.

AC Milan v AS Roma - Serie A

Were Totti, who turns 41 in September, make the move to Tokyo, he wouldn't even be the oldest player in the league - that honour goes to Yokohama FC's 50-year-old Kazuyoshi Miura.

It remains to be seen whether or not Totti is actually considering playing on, but there'll probably be a few more clubs over the course of the summer who try to tempt him out of retirement.

Do YOU think the great Totti could be tempted out of retirement by any club this summer? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Topics:
Francesco Totti
Italy Football
Football
AC Milan
AS Roma
Serie A

