Gary Lineker's tweet about Jordan Pickford during England U21 v Germany U21 causes a stir

It might be a year ending in an odd number but England have still found a way to lose to Germany on penalties.

This time it was Aidy Boothroyd’s side who suffered heartache, losing to the Germans in a penalty shoot-out at the semi-final stage of the Under-21 European Championships.

The Young Lions were unable to equal the achievement of the England Under-20s, who won the Under-20 World Cup earlier this month, but still did themselves proud out in Poland.

Demarai Gray and Tammy Abraham scored either side of half-time and the two teams ended the first 90 minutes all square.

Thirty minutes of extra-time were then contested, with no further goals scored, meaning the tie went to a dreaded penalty shoot-out.

England had the opportunity to go ahead at one point during the shoot-out, when Jordan Pickford saved from Yannick Gerhardt, but Abraham was unable to give his side the lead with the next spot-kick.

Germany then scored their next three, while Nathan Redmond missed the decisive penalty, condemning England to yet another shoot-out defeat.

p1bjlfr2d514v3khi1rr8asm18q19.jpg

Video: England U21 V Germany U21 penalties

You can watch the shoot-out in full here…

England’s stand-out performer was arguably Pickford, who recently completed a £30 million switch from relegated Sunderland to Everton, making him the most expensive British goalkeeper of all time.

His distribution, in particular, earned him plaudits from football fans on Twitter this evening.

By the way, if you haven’t yet seen his magnificent goal-kick against Poland U21s, then check it out HERE.

Gary Lineker's tweet about Pickford

Anyway, back to the penalty shoot-out and Gary Lineker caused a stir with his tweet after Pickford’s save from Gerhardt.

British Airways' Flying Start Gala Ball

“30 million quid?” the Match of the Day host tweeted. “Cheap.”

Not everyone agreed

But not everyone was in agreement - particularly after he failed to save any of the next three penalties against him…

Pickford now has a huge season ahead

Pickford can now put his feet up for a couple of weeks before joining his Everton teammates for pre-season training ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

England U21 Training Session and Press Conference

Then the pressure really will be on the 23-year-old’s shoulders.

