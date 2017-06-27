The summer transfer window may not officially be open yet, but we have already seen a fair few sagas develop which could rumble on.

What will happen with Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk? Will Manchester United and Chelsea sign their top targets? What does the future hold for Alexis Sanchez and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain?

Another player who has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks is Dani Alves, who ended his eight-year spell at Barcelona last summer to join Juventus.

He enjoyed a wonderful first campaign in Turin, playing over 30 times, scoring six goals and reaching the Champions League final in addition to Serie A and Coppa Italia triumphs.

That said, it 's now a matter of time before Alves leaves Juve, and he's taken to social media to post an emotional farewell message to the Italian champions.

Alves says goodbye to Juve

The 34-year-old, who asked for the Serie A giants to terminate his contract at the club a few days ago, updated supporters on his situation via Instagram.

As you can see below, Alves' goodbye was lengthy and the image includes Juventus fans, which shows just how much of a connection he developed with them over the past 12 months.

Translated into English, the message reads: "I would like to thank all the 'Tifosi de la Juventus' for the year I lived, the partners to welcome me and the professionals that are, for them that club wins and reaches the end.

"I think that my respect for that club and its fans was my dedication, my dedication, my passion and all my effort to make that club, a bigger club every day.

"I apologise to the fans of Juventus if, at any moment, they thought that I did something to offend them, never did I have that intention, I just have a way to live the things spontaneously that few understand it ... although it seems I am not perfect, but my heart is pure."

The right-back continued: "Today ends our professional relationship and I will take with me all those who truly and truly make Juve a great club.

"As you know, I always sin to say what I think and what I feel .... I feel I must say thanks to Mr. Marotta (Juventus president) for the opportunity I gave you to have a great professional and someone who loves his profession as the most.

"I do not play football for money, I play football because I love this profession and respect those who are part of it.

"I will let you take advantage of what I have worked for you to make many years of vacations. I love football and money is never going to keep me somewhere. Thank you very much!"

Premier League champions Chelsea were linked with Alves, but the Brazilian is widely expected to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The City manager has been crying out for some new full-backs for months now, and released both Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna earlier this month.

