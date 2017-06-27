The Indiana Pacers still have a major Paul George problem to figure out but appear to be biding their time while they wait to see if any other offers are headed their way.

George has made it known throughout the league, and directly to the Pacers, that he fully intends to leave Indiana as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. He's also made it clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are his preferred destination.

The Pacers are holding out for now, especially while teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly continue to try and find ways to improve the offer on the table. George, apparently, is busy California dreaming while he waits for a resolution.

Former Golden State Warriors swingman and current CSN Bay Area analyst Kelenna Azabuike joined 95.7 The Game's radio show and dropped some fascinating details about what he's heard on the George front.

It seems George has reached out to Warriors star Klay Thompson to discuss the possibility of joining forces for the Lakers in the future.

“He’s definitely put in a call to Klay Thompson, and obviously he feels like Klay Thompson’s a guy he would love to play with on the Lakers. For all we know, Klay could’ve said buzz off, I’m staying with the Warriors. It doesn’t really mean much that he put in the call, they probably had a nice conversation," Azabuike said.

That's not all, though. Azabuike also revealed that George has put in a call to LeBron James, seeing what The King thinks about a future together under the bright Hollywood lights in STAPLES Center.

“He’s definitely put in calls to Klay Thompson, he’s talked to LeBron James, and he’s trying to see if he can figure out who can come with him to the Lakers. I doubt, highly doubt that Klay Thompson will end up leaving the Warriors,” Azabuike said.

That has to be music to Lakers fans ears, even if George isn't in the purple and gold yet. It seems fairly clear that PG13 is completely honed in on becoming a Laker, and now he's trying to see what kind of superteam he might be able to anchor himself.

Klay isn't a free agent until 2019, though, and LeBron is the dream of every NBA franchise. James could be a free agent in 2018, which is one of the reasons the Lakers moved to clear salary cap space by attaching Timofey Mozgov to the D'Angelo Russell trade.

It's fun to dream, and George is clearly thinking big for the homecoming he's seemingly hoping for.