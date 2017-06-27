Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Paul George.

Paul George reportedly calling other NBA stars to discuss potential Lakers future

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Indiana Pacers still have a major Paul George problem to figure out but appear to be biding their time while they wait to see if any other offers are headed their way. 

George has made it known throughout the league, and directly to the Pacers, that he fully intends to leave Indiana as an unrestricted free agent in 2018. He's also made it clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are his preferred destination. 

The Pacers are holding out for now, especially while teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly continue to try and find ways to improve the offer on the table. George, apparently, is busy California dreaming while he waits for a resolution.

Former Golden State Warriors swingman and current CSN Bay Area analyst Kelenna Azabuike joined 95.7 The Game's radio show and dropped some fascinating details about what he's heard on the George front. 

It seems George has reached out to Warriors star Klay Thompson to discuss the possibility of joining forces for the Lakers in the future.

“He’s definitely put in a call to Klay Thompson, and obviously he feels like Klay Thompson’s a guy he would love to play with on the Lakers. For all we know, Klay could’ve said buzz off, I’m staying with the Warriors. It doesn’t really mean much that he put in the call, they probably had a nice conversation," Azabuike said.

That's not all, though. Azabuike also revealed that George has put in a call to LeBron James, seeing what The King thinks about a future together under the bright Hollywood lights in STAPLES Center.

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers

“He’s definitely put in calls to Klay Thompson, he’s talked to LeBron James, and he’s trying to see if he can figure out who can come with him to the Lakers. I doubt, highly doubt that Klay Thompson will end up leaving the Warriors,” Azabuike said. 

That has to be music to Lakers fans ears, even if George isn't in the purple and gold yet. It seems fairly clear that PG13 is completely honed in on becoming a Laker, and now he's trying to see what kind of superteam he might be able to anchor himself. 

Klay isn't a free agent until 2019, though, and LeBron is the dream of every NBA franchise. James could be a free agent in 2018, which is one of the reasons the Lakers moved to clear salary cap space by attaching Timofey Mozgov to the D'Angelo Russell trade. 

It's fun to dream, and George is clearly thinking big for the homecoming he's seemingly hoping for. 

Topics:
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Kobe Bryant
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Golden State Warriors
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seth Rollins wants dream feud for Shield reunion - WWE fans will love it

Seth Rollins wants dream feud for Shield reunion - WWE fans will love it

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Frank Lampard lined up to become new manager of shock club [Sun]

Frank Lampard lined up to become new manager of shock club [Sun]

Alvaro Morata's wife's social media activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

Alvaro Morata's wife's social media activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again