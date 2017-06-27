GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Anderson celebrates in United's semi-final against Schalke.

Anderson reveals how he felt before penalty in 2008 Champions League final win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anderson was once singled out as someone who had top-class potential, but it's fair to say that he failed to become a superstar during his time at Manchester United.

The energetic midfielder made 181 appearances for the Red Devils between 2007 and 2015, scoring nine goals and winning ten trophies.

One of the competition's Anderson won at United was the 2007-08 Champions League, after Sir Alex Ferguson's men edged a penalty shoot-out in the final against Chelsea.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Brazilian found himself on the bench in Moscow, with Ferguson opting for the classy duo of Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes in the middle of the park.

Anderson came on in the 119th minute, with the specific purpose of taking a penalty, and he's now hilariously revealed just how terrified he was when it was his turn to step up.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seth Rollins wants dream feud for Shield reunion - WWE fans will love it

Seth Rollins wants dream feud for Shield reunion - WWE fans will love it

WWE release statement after racial slur is said on RAW

WWE release statement after racial slur is said on RAW

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Frank Lampard lined up to become new manager of shock club [Sun]

Frank Lampard lined up to become new manager of shock club [Sun]

Anderson's hilarious 2008 CL final win story

The Man United old boy has recalled what was going through his head as he made the long, dreaded walk towards the penalty spot in the pouring rain.

Manchester United v Lyon - UEFA Champions League

"I came on to take the penalty. I hadn’t touched the ball,” Anderson told Radio Grenal, via 101greatgoals.

“I was sitting on the bench, Giggs looked and said: ‘Get Anderson to take one’. I said ‘Oh my’. I took the ball, it was the longest walk of my life.

“I came with the ball, there is no way I wouldn’t be shaking. I was already shaking. I was terrified. The story of a club and our fans were on that side."

The 29-year-old, who did manage to convert his spot-kick, continued: "I went to the ball, I got the ball, I looked at that goalkeeper (Petr Cech), who is a giant.

"Cech opened his arms, I said ‘oh, I’m f*****”, I’ll kick it hard, close my eyes and pray for the ball to go in. Then I took three, four steps, I closed my eyes, and the ball passed just by his hand.”

Manchester United v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Final

Irrespective of who you support, we all remember how that shoot-out ended, with Chelsea captain John Terry slipping and Nicolas Anelka's decisive penalty saved by Edwin van der Sar.

Anderson, who moved to Old Trafford from Porto for around £20 million, spent 2013-14 on loan at Fiorentina before joining Internacional in 2015.

The once prodigious talent played over 40 games in each of his two full seasons with the Brazilian club and is currently on loan at Coritiba.

Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier League

What do YOU make of Anderson's funny story? Is that how YOU would feel in a Champions League final penalty shoot-out? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Anderson
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seth Rollins wants dream feud for Shield reunion - WWE fans will love it

Seth Rollins wants dream feud for Shield reunion - WWE fans will love it

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Ousmane Dembele is in England for talks over incredible £79m move [Le10Sport]

Frank Lampard lined up to become new manager of shock club [Sun]

Frank Lampard lined up to become new manager of shock club [Sun]

Alvaro Morata's wife's social media activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

Alvaro Morata's wife's social media activity has got Man Utd fans very excited

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again