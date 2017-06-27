Saul Niguez is one of the big-name players on show at this summer’s Under-21 European Championships - and he hasn’t disappointed.

The attacking midfielder may have made well over 100 appearances for his club side, Atletico Madrid, but he was still more than happy to play alongside Spain’s youngsters at this summer’s tournament in Poland.

Saul was in blistering form this evening as Spain’s Under-21 side booked their place in this weekend’s final, scoring a hat-trick to condemn Italy to a 3-1 defeat.

All three of the 22-year-old’s goals were superb, but the pick of the bunch was his second of the night, scored in the 65h minute.

Saul received the ball 35 yards from goal and unleashed a fierce left-footed strike which flew past Gianluigi Donnarumma, arguably the best young keeper on the planet, into the back of the Italy net.

Video: Saul's second goal v Italy

It was a truly outstanding strike and you can watch it in all its glory here…

David de Gea reacts on Twitter

Twitter erupted when the ball flew in.

Even Manchester United’s Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea tweeted…

He posted: “Mamma Mía @saulniguez 🚀🚀“

Watch: Saul's other two goals

And because we’re nice, here are Saul’s other two goals from tonight…

