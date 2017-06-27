The Boston Celtics are always thinking big, and their plans for the summer of 2017 could be huge if general manger Danny Ainge can pull it off.

Boston's summer got off to a running start when they traded out of the No. 1 pick to No. 3, swapping selections with the Philadelphia 76ers and drafting Jayson Tatum with their selection. With the draft over, the Celtics have now moved on to their free agency plans.

Boston is in the unique position of having a host of young talent, valuable future picks from other teams and a core in place that just made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics could be a piece or two away from contending with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics have a plan in place and are rolling into free agency on July 1 with a goal in mind. Boston wants to sign Gordon Hayward and trade for Paul George, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, and has plotted out a path to accomplish the complicated transactions to get there.

"Boston has maneuvering to do with its roster, including the shedding of salaries to create space to position itself for this scenario. Boston has contingencies in place to make deals and start a possible Hayward-George scenario toward fruition," wrote Wojnarowski.

Ainge has remained in pursuit of George, fueled by the belief that the Celtics could offer the Pacers' star a chance to contend on a stacked roster, should Boston pull off its master plan. That opportunity to compete with the best has Boston hopeful he'd be more than a one-year rental.

Boston's willingness to part with some of their hoarded assets may be the biggest reason Indiana has put a George trade on the backburner. The Celtics need to gauge what their free agency haul looks like before feeling confident about retaining George.

On the flip side, if they do have a trade in place to land George contingent on free agency playing out the way they'd like, that could help them in their pursuit of star players. Hayward, or a player like Blake Griffin, who Wojnarowski notes is their backup target if Gordon falls through, could be more inclined to sign with Boston if George is also on the way.

The Celtics are prepared for that dream scenario, and Ainge has reportedly spun a web of complicated trades to put Boston in position to pull off what would be a stunning summer haul.