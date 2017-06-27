If you can't beat them, then try to steal them.

That's the new strategy for NBA teams who are trying to figure out how to make the next few eras of pro basketball not completely dominated by the Golden State Warriors.

In case you haven't noticed, the Warriors could continue to make early summers boring for NBA fans with a dominant roster and no roster hiccups coming anytime soon.

Unless...

Front offices around the league are trying to work trades to make themselves into a super power team, either now to challenge the Warriors, or down the line to be ready when Golden State is ready to relinquish power of the league.

To that end, many are trying to speed up the process by snatching away a key member of coach Steve Kerr's roster this offseason.

While unrestricted free agents and superstars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have both indicated a return to the Bay Area is imminent, teammate Andre Iguodala has given no such guarantee.

But while the 2015 NBA Finals MVP's return to the Warriors is likely, that doesn't mean the former All-Star won't have his choice of suitors - shall he choose to entertain their overtures.

According to Chris Hayes of ESPN.com, Iguodala is being courted for meetings by contenders and rebuilders alike, as the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz all plan on making runs at the 33 year-old wing.

Free agency opens on Saturday, although at this point, Haynes reported that it's unclear how many of the teams hoping to lure Iguodala will get a meeting with the veteran.

Several of hte teams could be alluring to Iguodala, perhaps most notably the Timberwolves, who jump-started what they hope to be a new era with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler in a draft-night trade with the Chicago Bulls.

Of course, the Spurs are always a contender, while the Clippers and Jazz are preparing for the possible departure of some of their top players this summer.

Rebuilding projects such as Philadelphia, Orlando and Brooklyn could beckon, although Iguodala would have to weigh the prospects of returning to a bad team, like he did with the 76ers in his first eight NBA seasons.

Iguodala did not start any of his 76 regular season games with Golden State this season, averaging 7.6 points per game - the second-lowest in his career to only his 7.0 per game average in 2015-16.

Money talks and that could be a determining factor for the lucky team who procures his services.

Many other teams would at least be giving that team a round of a applause for putting a crack in a potential dynasty.