WWE

Bayley.

Bayley knows where she'd draw inspiration from as a heel

Bayley was one of the top rising stars making the jump from NXT, and The Huggable One was riding a wave of success culminating with a title win at WrestleMania 33.

Unfortunately things have gone downhill since for Bayley, first losing the WWE RAW Women's championship to Alexa Bliss at Payback in April, then losing her title rematch in a kendo stick on a pole match at Extreme Rules in June. 

Her gimmick, which is essentially being an upstanding citizen who's just thrilled to have the opportunity to be wrestling in the WWE, has left little development to be had in recent months. She's at a tough spot in her career as she finds her way in the big leagues. 

Bayley was the star guest on the most recent episode of The Steve Austin Show and opened up about her struggles in the WWE now that her initial momentum that kicked off her career after NXT has slowed down, as transcribed by Cageside Seats.

"I feel right now I'm kind of in a weird spot with my career. So when I first came I felt like 'Alright, I'm still from NXT.' I felt like I knew exactly what I was doing. But now I'm just... you know how we were talking a couple months ago and you were helping me out with matches and stuff and how I need to go about certain things, I'm still figuring it out. I'm at a weird spot right now," Bayley told Austin.

Bayley and Austin also discussed Eddie Guerrero during the show, and Bayley was a big fan of his work as a heel.

"As far as wrestling and stuff, and him being amazing and being able to do it all, literally one of the guys that can do it all, I remember watching him -- this was like a couple years ago, so I was already here -- and I was watching his old matches in WCW when he was just a heel coming out with his hair soaking wet. He looked miserable!"

Guerrero left a big enough impact on Bayley that she'd want to try and pull from Eddie's bag of tricks if she ever turned from being the babiest of faces.

"You don't get that anymore out of heels being like coming out like they're completely miserable and that makes you like... 'Gah, dude, if you don't want to be here just don't come then!' That's how I felt watching him. It's like 'Why are you even doing this if you don't even want to do it?'

"And then he'd get into the ring and be so nasty and just have that look of like disgust and he was too good for it all. I don't know, it was something about that, like, I always told myself too if I were to ever be heel I want to make myself so miserable because that's one of the most hateable things, I think," Bayley said.

Bayley hating her life as a WWE superstar? Perfect heel material, we think. 

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Vince McMahon
WWE

