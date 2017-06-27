Kevin Durant has already won one league MVP award and, given his postseason for the ages, might have the momentum to be the favorite going into next season's race for the award.

But even if the Golden State Warriors star wins another one, he made a bold prediction of a couple other stars who will one day join the likes of Durant, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook as NBA MVP award winners.

Westbrook joined his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate as a member of the exclusive club as he won the 2016-17 version of the award during Monday night's inaugural NBA Awards show in New York City.

On Tuesday, Durant used his YouTube account to release some of his thoughts about the awards, including his prediction that former OKC teammate James Harden, now with the Houston Rockets, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks would someday win MVP awards for themselves.

Here's what the NBA Finals MVP had to say, including his thoughts on Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon of the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo, Westbrook, Coach of the Year Mike D'Antoni of the Houston Rockets, Harden, and Sixth Man of the Year Eric Gordon of the Rockets.

Congrats to all the winners lastnight!

So happy for Malcolm Brogdon, what a year and accomplishment. Especially as a second round pick! Anything is possible people, I see a very bright future for him and his teammate Giannis. Congrats on MIP, this dude is a specimen that we've never seen before and it's guaranteed that he will be an MVP one day! In fact, I called out this years MVP years ago so you gotta respect my knowledge for the game lol. Huge congrats to Russell Westbrook on MVP, that boy went out there and was a created player on 2k all year, (Expletive) balled out. Gotta respect it!

Shoutout to Mike D'antoni, came back to the game and turned that franchise into a contender. Respect!!

Shoutout my boy James Harden. For 5 years now he's taken his game to the next level, he will be an MVP one day, he's an MVP now, he's made so many people proud. I know this first hand, recognize what he has done for the game!

Durant then made a second post:

Also, congrats to Eric Gordon! Changed the course of his career with his stellar play this season. His 3 point shooting was a joy to watch!

WHAT A YEAR, DONT DISRESPECT THESE PLAYERS OR THIS BEAUTIFUL GAME BY SAYING THIS YEAR WAS A DOWN YEAR FOR THE NBA. THE WHOLE LEAGUE SHOWED OUT AND PUSHED THE LEAGUE TO A BETTER PLACE!! IM SO GRATEFUL TO BE APART OF IT!!

CANT WAIT TO SEE WHATS IN STORE NEXT SEASON.

A little cathartic at the end there for Durant, who won his first championship this season.