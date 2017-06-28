GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Could Sheamus and Cesaro be coming to an end?.

Sheamus being written off of TV very soon

Great Balls of Fire is less than two weeks away and Sheamus and Cesaro are still going strong as the RAW Tag Team Champions.

The pair have continued their feud with the Hardy Boyz ever since WrestleMania and with them now holding the titles, they are at the top of the division.

Time away

However it could all be coming to an end soon with Sheamus preparing to be written off of WWE TV very soon.

The Celtic Warrior has left the company for periods of time in the past to film movie projects away from the ring and his newest one is fast approaching.

As referenced during a six man tag team match on RAW Monday night, Sheamus will be starring in 'Buddy Games' which begins filming in August.

Filming is expected to take anywhere up to six weeks and it is unlikely that the WWE would have one half of the Tag Team Champions away for that long.

Dave Meltzer discussed the idea of Sheamus leaving on Tuesday's instalment of Wrestling Observer Radio and theorised that the company will likely write him off of TV completely.

Meaning that a title change could be imminent for the pairing of Sheamus and Cesaro - possibly as early as Great Balls of Fire.

Currently, a Tag Team title match hasn't been announced for the event, but with one episode of RAW remaining and their feud with the Hardy's showing no signs of stopping, the smart bet would be on the two teams getting into the ring again.

While Sheamus has his movie break set up and could be written off of TV, it will surely raise questions over his tag team partner Cesaro.

Time alone?

While Cesaro has certainly thrived during his partnership with Sheamus, he could prove to be a very effective singles competitor if he returned to that role.

There are three options that Cesaro could choose from while Sheamus is away.

He could end their partnership and have a go at finding success on the main roster as a singles athlete - possibly prompting a future feud with his former partner.

The Swiss Superman could follow Sheamus and take time off of TV until they can return as a unit - similar to what happened to the Revival several weeks ago.

Finally, Cesaro could continue to work on his own but constantly remind the fans that Sheamus' return is imminent and vow that they will recapture the RAW Tag Team titles once the Celtic Warrior does return to the ring.

