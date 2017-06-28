Battleground is still several weeks away but the Smackdown Live event has began to take shape with the first match being announced.

The announcement came on Tuesday's episode of Smackdown in which the Viper Randy Orton took a stance in the ring and refused to move until he was granted what he wanted.

A decade in the making

Orton came to the ring during Smackdown and took a seat in the centre of the ring to announce that he wants another chance at WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Orton claimed that if he doesn't get his chance at the Championship again, he would go backstage on the hunt for Mahal.

Continuing to announce that unless he gets his title match, he will hunt for Mahal, Orton was then confronted by someone he didn't expect.

Rather than the WWE Champion, Orton found himself face to face with Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon who had a big announcement to make.

McMahon revealed that Orton will indeed receive a title match at Battleground and one more chance at gaining a win over Jinder Mahal.

However the chance at the Championship would come at a price for Orton as McMahon announced that Mahal will pick the stipulation for their third encounter.

Orton wouldn't have to wait long to find out the stipulation though as the WWE Champion would come to the stage to reveal their stipulation.

Mahal would confirm one of the biggest fan theories ahead of Battleground as he would announce the return of the Punjabi Prison Match.

For the first time since no mercy 2007, the match will take place in the WWE and Jinder Mahal will have the chance to be the first superstar of Punjabi descent to win the match.

The match last took place in the WWE when Batista defeated the Great Khali almost 10 years ago.

A quick reminder

It has been a long time since the match last took place in WWE and many fans may be unfamiliar with the rules of the Punjabi Prison Match.

The match begins inside the ring which is surrounded by a steel re-enforced bamboo cage with four small doors on each side.

At any time, a superstar can ask the referee to open the door and attempt to exit the cage - however the door doesn't remain open for the remainder of the match.

The ring is also surrounded by a second structure which unlike the first, has no doors at all and in order to claim victory, the superstar must scale both sides of the second structure until their feet hit the floor.

