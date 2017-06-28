GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Carmella once again won the briefcase (©Twitter @WWEUniverse).

Carmella wins the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on Smackdown

For the second time in two weeks, the women of Smackdown Live competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match.

After the first ever match at the Money in the Bank PPV ended in controversy, the re-match on Tuesday's Smackdown needed to end in a better fashion.

History finally made

Ever since James Ellsworth climbed the ladder at Money in the bank and dropped the briefcase to Carmella, the Princess of Staten Island has been the biggest female heel on the roster.

Smackdown started off badly for her though as she along with Ellsworth confronted Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan.

Bryan would ban Ellsworth from the building for the night in an attempt to preserve the integrity of the second Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

That plan didn't work out though as Ellsworth would make an appearance in the Smackdown main event and once again attempt to aid Carmella - with less successful results this time though.

Ellsworth being pushed off of the ladder and landing unfortunately on the ropes didn't hinder the Princess though.

Carmella once again prevented Becky Lynch from claiming the briefcase after she launched an attack on her with a steel chair.

Natalya and Charlotte had already taken their fight into the crowd while Tamina had been eliminated thanks to a double power-bomb earlier in the match.

Carmella climbed the ladder to once again to claim the briefcase for herself for the second time and officially become the first ever Miss Money in the Bank.

A new threat emerges

While Carmella once again became Miss Money in the Bank, the Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi retained her title against Lana.

In what was a Money in the Bank title rematch, the two clashed as Lana attempted to prove that her loss at Money in the Bank was due to the distraction by Carmella.

It wasn't to be for Lana though as she tried some unique tactics to overcome the Champion but still fell short.

Meaning that Lana's two matches since her Smackdown debut have resulted in losses, it capped off a rough two weeks for the Ravishing Russian.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

