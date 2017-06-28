Ever since suffering a serious injury back in 2015, Tyson Kidd has absent from the WWE and even missed the last season of Total Divas.

While his wife Natalya is helping to develop women's wrestling on Smackdown, Kidd has been forced to watch from the sidelines since suffering the injury.

A new role?

Kidd suffered the injury during a dark match against Samoa Joe at a RAW event in 2015.

The injury proved to be career ending for Kidd who has been largely absent from anything to do with the WWE ever since.

However he could now be set to return to the company in a new role since he has now retired from his in-ring career.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on Tuesday night that Kidd is now set to take up a new role with WWE, although there is still a lot of mystery over what that role will be.

Kidd won't be stepping back into the ring but he will be taking on either a backstage role as a producer or an on-air personality role.

Kidd could return as a manager, announcer or any other other kind of on-air personality and he would surely be welcomed back with open arms by the fans.

While he is set to take up a new role within the WWE, Kidd has also been confirmed for the new season of Total Divas.

Kidd certainly still has a place within the WWE and he will surely be eager to get back where the action is as he has seen several of his former allies and enemies take great strides in his absence.

Everyone progressing

During the time of his injury, Kidd had been partnered with Cesaro - a superstar who has certainly advanced since then.

Cesaro has since teamed with Sheamus and the two are now the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions.

The man who took on Kidd for his final match Samoa Joe has since risen to the heights of Monday Night RAW and is now the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

