GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Julian Pollersbeck.

What Julian Pollersbeck did during Germany U21 v England U21 penalty shoot-out

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you’re English, you’ll be acutely aware that there are only three absolute certainties in life: death, taxes and England losing to Germany in penalty shoot-outs.

The latter happened yet again on Tuesday night.

England’s Under-21 side were beaten by their German counterparts in the semi-finals of the European Championships following another heart-in-mouth shoot-out which was always going to end in tears for the Young Lions.

Article continues below

Nathan Redmond missed the decisive penalty and Germany will now play Spain, who defeated Italy later on Tuesday night, in this weekend’s final.

Germany’s goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck was the hero for Stefan Kuntz’s side, saving spot-kicks from Redmond and Tammy Abraham.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Bayley knows exactly how she'd play a heel in the WWE

Bayley knows exactly how she'd play a heel in the WWE

Gary Lineker just caused a stir with his tweet about Jordan Pickford

Gary Lineker just caused a stir with his tweet about Jordan Pickford

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Twitter noticed what Pollersbeck did during shoot-out

And Twitter noticed that the Hamburg shot-stopper had clearly done his homework prior to the match.

Pollersbeck was seen looking at a note tucked away in his socks during the shoot-out itself and it presumably contained details about where England’s players tend to aim their penalties.

Very smart thinking.

Perhaps Pickford would have found a note useful, too

England’s £30 million keeper Jordan Pickford didn’t have any notes in his socks, although he did manage to save Yannick Gerhardt’s penalty at 1-1.

But unfortunately for England, Everton’s new record signing wasn’t able to keep out the next three German spot-kicks from Maximilian Philipp, Max Meyer and Nadiem Amiri.

Watch the penalty shoot-out in full here…

Boothroyd: We practised penalties

"We have practised and practised and practised penalties,” England’s coach Aidy Boothroyd told BBC Radio 5 Live after the match.

Asked why England teams struggle with spot-kicks - yep, this again - Boothroyd added: "I have no idea. We've looked at good practice, bad practice, the speed penalties are taken at - we've gone through it all.

England U21 Training Session and Press Conference

"In the end, their goalkeeper makes two good saves from guys that usually put them in with their eyes closed."

Same again next summer, lads.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bundesliga
Football
Germany Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Gary Lineker just caused a stir with his tweet about Jordan Pickford

Gary Lineker just caused a stir with his tweet about Jordan Pickford

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Anderson reveals what he told himself before penalty in 2008 CL final

Anderson reveals what he told himself before penalty in 2008 CL final

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again