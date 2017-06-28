If you’re English, you’ll be acutely aware that there are only three absolute certainties in life: death, taxes and England losing to Germany in penalty shoot-outs.

The latter happened yet again on Tuesday night.

England’s Under-21 side were beaten by their German counterparts in the semi-finals of the European Championships following another heart-in-mouth shoot-out which was always going to end in tears for the Young Lions.

Nathan Redmond missed the decisive penalty and Germany will now play Spain, who defeated Italy later on Tuesday night, in this weekend’s final.

Germany’s goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck was the hero for Stefan Kuntz’s side, saving spot-kicks from Redmond and Tammy Abraham.

Twitter noticed what Pollersbeck did during shoot-out

And Twitter noticed that the Hamburg shot-stopper had clearly done his homework prior to the match.

Pollersbeck was seen looking at a note tucked away in his socks during the shoot-out itself and it presumably contained details about where England’s players tend to aim their penalties.

Very smart thinking.

Perhaps Pickford would have found a note useful, too

England’s £30 million keeper Jordan Pickford didn’t have any notes in his socks, although he did manage to save Yannick Gerhardt’s penalty at 1-1.

But unfortunately for England, Everton’s new record signing wasn’t able to keep out the next three German spot-kicks from Maximilian Philipp, Max Meyer and Nadiem Amiri.

Watch the penalty shoot-out in full here…

Boothroyd: We practised penalties

"We have practised and practised and practised penalties,” England’s coach Aidy Boothroyd told BBC Radio 5 Live after the match.

Asked why England teams struggle with spot-kicks - yep, this again - Boothroyd added: "I have no idea. We've looked at good practice, bad practice, the speed penalties are taken at - we've gone through it all.

"In the end, their goalkeeper makes two good saves from guys that usually put them in with their eyes closed."

Same again next summer, lads.

