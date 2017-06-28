In case we needed any more evidence, this summer's Under-21 European Championships are proving just how bright the future of Spanish football really is.

The U21 side, managed by Albert Celades, have won all four of their matches at the tournament so far, scoring 12 goals and conceding just two.

After a goalless first half, Spain ran out worthy 3-1 winners in their semi-final clash against Italy thanks to a stunning hat-trick from Saul Niguez.

The rising Atletico Madrid star provided unerring accuracy with his three strikes, including one screamer, and while he's grab all the headlines, there was another player who shone too.

That main is Dani Ceballos. The man who plays alongside Saul in the middle of the park put in a very impressive overall display, but there was one moment in particular which was pure magic.

Ceballos' magical run

Despite Saul's hat-trick, Ceballos was arguably the stand-out performer in the victory over Italy, controlling the game up until his 89th minute substitution as Spain dominated possession.

The 20-year-old's magical moment came when the ball was passed to him near the half-way line and he decided to embark on a wonderful solo run.

As you can see in the video below, the Real Betis midfielder completely fooled two Italians with a superb feint and quick change of direction before bursting into the space.

Ceballos then showed skill to get past another defender before keeping the ball inside the box, pulling off a Cruyff turn and finding teammate Gerard Deulofeu with a pass which looks to have gone through an opponent's legs.

As Spain booked their place in Friday's final, fans were loving Ceballos' performance and they took to Twitter to rave about the youngster - check out the best reaction below:

Ceballos is one of five players La Liga and Champions League winners Real Madrid are watching closely at the U21 Euros - and it's no wonder based on the form he's shown.

Supporters of Spain's youngsters will be hoping for a similar display from Ceballos in the final against the Germans, who beat England on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

How good do YOU think that run was from Ceballos? Does he have the potential to become a genuine star for Spain in the future? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

