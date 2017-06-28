GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Morata.

Florentino Perez reveals truth behind Manchester United's interest in Alvaro Morata

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata throughout the summer.

Many reports have claimed that the two clubs have agreed a deal but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed the truth behind the rumours on Spanish radio on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils have been linked to countless top tier players already this summer but have, thus far, only completed the signing of Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

Article continues below

Jose Mourinho is expected to bring in a new striker this summer following the recent release of 35-year-old Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Morata netted 20 times for Real Madrid this season but still finds himself behind the likes of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo is the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Bayley knows exactly how she'd play a heel in the WWE

Bayley knows exactly how she'd play a heel in the WWE

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Linked to Chelsea and Arsenal in recent transfer windows, the 24-year-old Real Madrid academy graduate is understood to prefer a move to the Premier League.

However, the Real Madrid president is far from convinced by the numerous stories suggesting Morata is close to moving to Manchester.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-DEPORTIVO

Perez, recently elected to a new four year term as club president, believes the speculation is actually coming from the player's representatives and categorically denied any agreement with Manchester United.

"I don’t think we’re in negotiations with Manchester United, which is not to say that there are people around him who are talking, which is normal," Perez told esRadio's El Primer Palo show on Tuesday night.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

"I have read that we have reached an agreement, I do not know how many million times, but it is not true."

Zinedine Zidane will probably want to keep hold of his back-up striker unless Perez manages to secure the mega-signing of 18-year-old Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

€100m rated Mbappe just enjoyed an incredible breakthrough season in France, in which he scored a whopping 26 goals in all competitions.

Manchester City FC v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The teenage striker is being linked to a host of top clubs but Real Madrid are believed to be considered his 'dream move.'

One big name striker completing a move could well lead to a chain reaction in the transfer market.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alvaro Morata
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again