Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata throughout the summer.

Many reports have claimed that the two clubs have agreed a deal but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez revealed the truth behind the rumours on Spanish radio on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils have been linked to countless top tier players already this summer but have, thus far, only completed the signing of Swedish defender Victor Lindelof.

Jose Mourinho is expected to bring in a new striker this summer following the recent release of 35-year-old Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Morata netted 20 times for Real Madrid this season but still finds himself behind the likes of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo is the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Linked to Chelsea and Arsenal in recent transfer windows, the 24-year-old Real Madrid academy graduate is understood to prefer a move to the Premier League.

However, the Real Madrid president is far from convinced by the numerous stories suggesting Morata is close to moving to Manchester.

Perez, recently elected to a new four year term as club president, believes the speculation is actually coming from the player's representatives and categorically denied any agreement with Manchester United.

"I don’t think we’re in negotiations with Manchester United, which is not to say that there are people around him who are talking, which is normal," Perez told esRadio's El Primer Palo show on Tuesday night.

"I have read that we have reached an agreement, I do not know how many million times, but it is not true."

Zinedine Zidane will probably want to keep hold of his back-up striker unless Perez manages to secure the mega-signing of 18-year-old Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe.

€100m rated Mbappe just enjoyed an incredible breakthrough season in France, in which he scored a whopping 26 goals in all competitions.

The teenage striker is being linked to a host of top clubs but Real Madrid are believed to be considered his 'dream move.'

One big name striker completing a move could well lead to a chain reaction in the transfer market.

