Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Wenger.

Arsenal set to sign 21-year-old wonderkid in £30m deal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal fans must have headed into the summer fearing the worst.

Despite winning the FA Cup, there were doubts over the futures of manager Arsene Wenger and star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

While Wenger has since signed a new two-year contract, the same can’t be said for Sanchez and Ozil.

Article continues below

But forget about players potentially leaving, Arsenal need to strengthen in order to challenge for a top four spot next season.

The Gunners can hardly afford missing out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season so will need to bring in quality players - especially if Sanchez or Ozil leave.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Bayley knows exactly how she'd play a heel in the WWE

Bayley knows exactly how she'd play a heel in the WWE

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

While they’ve already moved to sign left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke, it seems the north Londoners are closing in on their second signing.

Arsenal close to signing Lemar

According to several reports, they will land 21-year-old wonderkid Thomas Lemar.

Lemar played a key role for Monaco last season, helping them win Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League by scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

The winger has even been capped five times for France already, and looks on course to become a world-beater.

AS Monaco v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Goal are claiming that Lemar is at the top of Wenger’s wishlist and the two parties are close to agreeing a deal.

The Daily Mail back up that story and believe Arsenal will wrap up the £30 million deal by the start of next week.

Will it help them sign Mbappe?

But it’s not just simply the arrival of Lemar that should excite Arsenal fans. That’s because mentioned in Goal’s report is Kylian Mbappe.

They believe that, if Arsenal land Lemar, it could tempt Mbappe to follow his compatriot and Monaco teammate to the Emirates.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO

They write: “Wenger remains hopeful that Lemar's move could pave the way for Mbappe to follow his compatriot to Emirates Stadium, and Goal understands that the Arsenal boss has not given up on signing the world's most sought after 18-year-old footballer this summer.”

Wow. Exciting times for Arsenal in a transfer window. Who would have thought that?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Football
Premier League
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Jack Wilshere
Theo Walcott

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Watch: Saul beats Donnarumma with incredible strike - De Gea reacts on Twitter

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again