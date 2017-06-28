Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal fans must have headed into the summer fearing the worst.

Despite winning the FA Cup, there were doubts over the futures of manager Arsene Wenger and star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

While Wenger has since signed a new two-year contract, the same can’t be said for Sanchez and Ozil.

But forget about players potentially leaving, Arsenal need to strengthen in order to challenge for a top four spot next season.

The Gunners can hardly afford missing out on Champions League football for a second consecutive season so will need to bring in quality players - especially if Sanchez or Ozil leave.

While they’ve already moved to sign left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke, it seems the north Londoners are closing in on their second signing.

Arsenal close to signing Lemar

According to several reports, they will land 21-year-old wonderkid Thomas Lemar.

Lemar played a key role for Monaco last season, helping them win Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League by scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

The winger has even been capped five times for France already, and looks on course to become a world-beater.

Goal are claiming that Lemar is at the top of Wenger’s wishlist and the two parties are close to agreeing a deal.

The Daily Mail back up that story and believe Arsenal will wrap up the £30 million deal by the start of next week.

Will it help them sign Mbappe?

But it’s not just simply the arrival of Lemar that should excite Arsenal fans. That’s because mentioned in Goal’s report is Kylian Mbappe.

They believe that, if Arsenal land Lemar, it could tempt Mbappe to follow his compatriot and Monaco teammate to the Emirates.

They write: “Wenger remains hopeful that Lemar's move could pave the way for Mbappe to follow his compatriot to Emirates Stadium, and Goal understands that the Arsenal boss has not given up on signing the world's most sought after 18-year-old footballer this summer.”

Wow. Exciting times for Arsenal in a transfer window. Who would have thought that?

