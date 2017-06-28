GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

What Alvaro Morata has done to speed up his move to Manchester United

Before the 2016-17 campaign even ended, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had identified the players he wanted the club to sign this summer.

The "Special One" informed Ed Woodward of his targets and claimed that it was up to Man Utd's executive vice-chairman to make the deals happen.

United have already confirmed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £30.7 million, but the transfer they're reportedly prioritising the most is Alvaro Morata.

The Real Madrid forward has grown frustrated with his lack of game time under Zinedine Zidane, despite actually scoring more goals last term than Real's first-choice striker Karim Benzema.

Both Morata and Man United are very keen to complete the move, and the Spanish striker has now done something pretty incredible in an attempt to speed things up.

What Morata has done to push Man Utd move

As you may be aware, Morata has primarily been spending his summer break helping to plan a wedding, which took place in Venice, Italy, 11 days ago.

p1bjltr1ogrcbouq1itd1pj51qsf9.jpg

The 24-year-old tied the knot with Italian model Alice Campello and has been in Ibiza for the past week on his honeymoon.

However, various news outlets, including The Telegraph, have reported that Morata has taken a short break from his honeymoon and his briefly left his wife behind in an effort to force through his prospective move to Man United.

The striker, who recorded a career-best tally of 20 goals last season after his return to Los Blancos from Juventus last summer, has flown back to the Spanish capital.

Why isn't the deal done yet?

Morata, as well as United boss Mourinho, hoped that the deal to bring the former to Old Trafford would have been long completed by now, but the clubs are still negotiating over the fee.

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Real have rejected an official approach from the Red Devils of around £65 million and, given that they don't need to sell, are believed to holding out for at least £75 million.

To avoid talks dragging on even further, Morata has extraordinarily travelled back to Madrid to tell his club to grant him his wish of joining United before he resumes his honeymoon.

Despite interest from Premier League champions Chelsea, Morata has informed Mourinho just how eager he is to move to the Theatre of Dreams and become United's main man.

The current Man Utd manager was the person who handed Morata his Real debut back in December 2010 and the pair have a strong admiration for one another.

Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal Present 'Alma Nadal' Charity Match Presentation

Mourinho, who feels the Spain international has the physicality and prowess to thrive in England, originally wanted the deal done in time for United's pre-season tour of America, which begins in Los Angeles on July 9.

United need goals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been released by United after suffering unfortunate knee ligament damage, was the only player to reach double figures in the league last season.

The big Swede was outstanding, registering 28 goals, however even Mourinho will tell you that his side are in desperate need of more regular goalscorers.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-MAN UTD-SOUTHAMPTON

Morata already has the experience of representing his country and a massive club like Real, but at 24, he has the potential to become the best number nine in Europe.

With attacking options such as Morata, Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial and possibly Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic, United would surely be one of the favourites to win the league next season.

Do YOU think Morata would be a good signing for Man Utd this summer? Would Mourinho's men be title favourites with him in their XI? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Topics:
Alvaro Morata
Football
Paul Pogba
La Liga

