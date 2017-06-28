If you use Twitter and don’t follow Bayern Munich’s official US account, then you’re missing out on some belting tweets.

And no, not all of their tweets are cheeky digs at Arsenal.

They’ve got some quick-witted folks working for them and several tweets of theirs have gone viral over recent months.

Back in February, for example, they dealt with a Manchester United fan who criticised them for posting a GIF or two Bayern Munich players dabbing.

They responded with a photo of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard dabbing alongside the text: “To Europa League? Looks like there's already enough dabbing down there. 😉 “.

Bayern's brilliant response to 'announce someone' tweet

The one word you’d use to describe Bayern’s US Twitter account is ‘sassy’ - and they showed off their cheeky side again today.

Bayern tweeted a video advertising a soccer camp in the US, but this was of no interest to one of their fans.

“Announce someone,” @KEIDI replied.

Bayern have already been pretty active this summer - signing the likes of Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso - but football fans on social media have an insatiable appetite when it comes to transfers.

Bayern’s US account posted the perfect response - and of course, it was sarcastic…

“SOMEONE!” they hit back.

Over 5,000 retweets and 5,300 ‘likes’ - not bad for a one-word tweet.

Bayern then rubbed salt in the lad's wounds

And they didn’t stop there.

“Lmaooo ffs cant believe my own team's twitter acc just rustled me,” @KEIDI added.

Bayern responded: “Delete”.

The rest of Twitter loved it

Here’s how the rest of Bayern’s followers reacted to the burn…

(H/T Sport Bible)

