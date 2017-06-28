Kimi Raikkonen is, without doubt, one of the great characters of Formula One racing.

While you would struggle to get a smile out of the 2007 World Champion even on a happy occasion, it is his frank honesty either on the car radio during races or in interviews which people often admire.

The latest example of this came in the action-packed Baku race on Sunday when his car was getting fixed during the red flag period of the race.

The Ferrari mechanics had done a good job in getting the car back into racing shape, but the Finnish driver was still not a happy man.

Raikkonen was desperate for his steering wheel and screamed at the pit crew to give it to him as soon as possible.

You can see the hilarious video here with Raikkonen's angry audio coming in at the 55 seconds mark.

Raikkonen was in the wars from the opening lap when he collided with countryman Valtteri Bottas on turn two when he tried to overtake the Mercedes driver.

Bottas looked to maintain his position, but instead he managed to bounce over the curb which sent him into Raikkonen, who then crashed into the wall.

It sent Raikkonen down to fifth place and eventually caused his retirement on lap 21.

Speaking after the race, Raikkonen was certainly not taking any blame for the incident.

"Not much I could have done, I got hit at Turn 2 and there was quite a lot of damage on the car already on the left-hand side,” as per ESPN.

“He [Bottas] braked very early, again – and I think he knows it was way too early braking – and I went just outside and it was fine, and suddenly I got hit from the other side.

"So I think he noticed he braked too early and just let the brakes go, and came way too fast into me.

"It was completely his fault, but obviously I paid the price.”

To rub salt into Raikkonen's wounds, Bottas managed to pip Lance Stroll on the line and claim second place, an outstanding comeback to think he was a lap down earlier in the race.

The win to Daniel Ricciardo saw Raikkonen slip to fifth place in the drivers' standings with 73 points.

The 37-year-old will be looking to rebound strongly in Austria in a couple of weeks time.

