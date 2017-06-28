GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tammy Abraham.

Why Chelsea don't want Tammy Abraham to join Newcastle this summer

It’s hardly surprising that Tammy Abraham is a wanted man this summer.

The Chelsea striker scored 23 goals in the Championship for Bristol City last season and there’s belief that the 19-year-old is good enough to play Premier League football next season.

Abraham will be returning to England after England Under-21’s crashed out of the European Championships in the semi-finals on penalties to Germany and is set to negotiate a move away from Stamford Bridge - whether that be permanent or another loan move.

He’s been heavily linked with a move to newly-promoted Newcastle United but it seems that deal won’t be happening for a truly bizarre reason.

Rafa Benitez has been hoping to add quality to his squad in order for them to compete on their return to the top-flight and desperately wanted Abraham on a season-long loan.

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday - Sky Bet Championship

Why Abraham won't sign for Newcastle

But, according to the Mirror, Abraham won’t be signing for the Magpies because the nightlife in Newcastle is too lively.

The report claims that Chelsea told their youngster not to join the Toon Army because they thought there would be too many distractions in the north-east.

Newcastle is famed for its nightlife with reality TV show Geordie Shore painting the town as a partying hotspot.

The Cast Of Geordie Shore Open The World's First Radge Academy in Soho

Instead, Chelsea have told Abraham to forget about Newcastle and join Swansea instead.

He will team up with former Chelsea assistant manager in Paul Clement with Swansea offering a far tamer nightlife than Newcastle.

Earlier this week, we heard that Manchester United missed out on signing Ronaldinho because of the rain. Now, Newcastle have missed out on signing Abraham because of their nightlife.

Benitez will be furious with the producers of Geordie Shore right now.

Topics:
Newcastle United
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
John Terry
Premier League
Chelsea
Alan Shearer
Frank Lampard

