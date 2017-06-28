GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Ozil Sanchez.

What Arsenal have offered Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to convince them to stay

Arsenal have offered Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil an incentive driven new contract offers, according to the Daily Mail.

The attacking duo both have only one year left on their current deal at the Emirates.

Losing either of their star players on a free transfer next summer would probably be considered unforgivable by the Arsenal fan base.

Alexis and Ozil scored 42 goals between them this season and their agents are surely already being contacted over a potential free transfer next summer.

The Gunners often find themselves reliant on Alexis Sanchez, single-handedly winning them matches on countless occasions.

According to the Daily Mail, an offer has been tabled to both players which involves a 20% pay hike if they secure Champions League qualification next season.

Arsenal finished 5th under Arsene Wenger last season and will miss out on Champions League football for the first time since 1998.

Unlikely to mount a title bid, Ozil and Sanchez find themselves in very strong negotiating positions with 12 months remaining on their current deals.

FC Barcelona v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The Daily Mail claim that both players are demanding £300,000 a week and recently rejected improved contract offers in excess of £250,000.

The longer this goes on, the weaker position Arsenal find themselves in at the negotiating table.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail also has an update on the club's pursuit of Monaco attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar.

The Gunners, currently in talks with the French champions, are reportedly hoping to complete a deal for the £30m rated 21-year-old by early next week.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

Arsene Wenger recently signed a new two year contract himself, despite many Arsenal supporters losing faith in their manager over the past few seasons.

The veteran French manager joined all the way back in 1996 but has now gone 13 years without securing a Premier League trophy.

Arsene Wenger - Then and Now 20 Years at Arsenal

Tying Sanchez and Ozil down to long-term contracts would probably be the best piece of business he could do this summer.

Arsenal fans are still desperate for a new marquee signing up front, but would anyone really be surprised to see Olivier Giroud leading the line at the start of next season?

