Tyson Fury criticises Anthony Joshua for win over Wladimir Klitschko

Tyson Fury has been slagging off Anthony Joshua yet again as the bitter war of words between the two heavyweights took another fresh turn.

The 28-year-old did not stop at Joshua, though, also producing a few choice words for another rival, Wladimir Klitschko, in a video interview that has been doing the rounds today.

Fury, who admits to being in the worst shape of his life, is looking at a September return to professional boxing and harbours hopes of taking on the sport's newest superstar, Anthony Joshua in the long-term.

Fury was reduced to mere spectator status when Joshua defeated Klitschko in front of a 90,000 capacity crowd at Wembley Stadium in April but was hardly impressed with the display.

“It was exciting for a boxing fan,” said Fury in the video which you can watch by scrolling down the page.

“It wasn’t so good for a boxer, taking loads of punishment and getting bounced off the canvas.

“It was good for me because it was the best result. He got a load of mileage put on the clock and saved the win – saved my money in the bank.

“Everyone knows he’s [Joshua] not irresistible now because he can be sparked.”

Fury, who is awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing for doping charges remains upbeat about his chances of returning to the ring sooner rather than later, having been out of the ring for nearly two years since he himself defeated Klitschko in Germany in 2015.

When the conversation turned to Klitschko, Fury spared no punches, believing the giant Ukranian fluffed his chance to do away with Joshua in the fifth round of their mega-bout in London.

“Klitschko let him off the hook and started boxing, I dunno what he was doing,” Fury continued.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

“AJ never threw a punch for three rounds, he was just wobbling around and Klitschko’s just looking at him.”

Joshua is yet to confirm his next opponent, but promoter Eddie Hearn has said that it most likely will be a rematch with the Ukranian towards the end of the year.

