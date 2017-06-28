Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are always getting compared.

Instead of appreciating the two superstars for the incredible players they are, football fans are often arguing over who is better.

Ronaldo looks set to draw level with Messi on five Ballon d’Ors after he helped Real Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League last season.

While Messi has won more league titles than Cristiano, there’s one thing the Madrid star has got over the Argentine.

Last summer, Ronaldo helped his Portugal side win the European Championships in France. It’s something that would have got Messi a little bit jealous as he is desperate to win something big with Argentina.

Messi and his nation reached the final of the World Cup in 2014, but eventually lost to Germany in extra-time. Not only did that defeat cost Messi a World Cup victory, it cost them a place in this summer’s Confederations Cup.

The Confederations Cup brings together all the champions of international tournaments across the world, plus the next World Cup hosts.

That’s why Ronaldo and Portugal are participating after their success 12 months ago.

And Ronaldo and co. could be on course for glory once again after reaching the semi-finals of the competition - where they will face Chile.

A Confederations Cup victory would strengthen ‘Team Ronaldo’s’ argument that he’s a better player than Messi and complete an incredible few months for the 32-year-old.

And some Messi fans are affected by this, it seems.

After Ronaldo got off the Portugal team coach to enter the hotel in Kazan ahead of the semi-final, a lot of excited football fans were shouting his name.

But there was a Messi fan in the crowd.

He can be heard screaming “Messiiiiii” at Ronaldo, following by laughter from the fans around him.

Watch: Messi fan shouts at Ronaldo

Take a look:

As you’d expect, Ronaldo completely ignored him as he focuses on winning yet another trophy in 2017.

