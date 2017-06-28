GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ronaldo.

What a Lionel Messi fan shouted at Cristiano Ronaldo in Russia

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are always getting compared.

Instead of appreciating the two superstars for the incredible players they are, football fans are often arguing over who is better.

Ronaldo looks set to draw level with Messi on five Ballon d’Ors after he helped Real Madrid win La Liga and the Champions League last season.

Article continues below

While Messi has won more league titles than Cristiano, there’s one thing the Madrid star has got over the Argentine.

Last summer, Ronaldo helped his Portugal side win the European Championships in France. It’s something that would have got Messi a little bit jealous as he is desperate to win something big with Argentina.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Messi and his nation reached the final of the World Cup in 2014, but eventually lost to Germany in extra-time. Not only did that defeat cost Messi a World Cup victory, it cost them a place in this summer’s Confederations Cup.

The Confederations Cup brings together all the champions of international tournaments across the world, plus the next World Cup hosts.

That’s why Ronaldo and Portugal are participating after their success 12 months ago.

New Zealand v Portugal: Group A - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

And Ronaldo and co. could be on course for glory once again after reaching the semi-finals of the competition - where they will face Chile.

A Confederations Cup victory would strengthen ‘Team Ronaldo’s’ argument that he’s a better player than Messi and complete an incredible few months for the 32-year-old.

And some Messi fans are affected by this, it seems.

After Ronaldo got off the Portugal team coach to enter the hotel in Kazan ahead of the semi-final, a lot of excited football fans were shouting his name.

p1bjmvbns28bs15i11t46t32n0e9.jpg

But there was a Messi fan in the crowd.

He can be heard screaming “Messiiiiii” at Ronaldo, following by laughter from the fans around him.

Watch: Messi fan shouts at Ronaldo

Take a look:

As you’d expect, Ronaldo completely ignored him as he focuses on winning yet another trophy in 2017.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Neymar
Portugal National Football Team
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
Luis Suarez
Gerard Pique
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga
Andres Iniesta

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Florentino Perez reveals truth behind Man United's interest in Alvaro Morata

Florentino Perez reveals truth behind Man United's interest in Alvaro Morata

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again