Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah recently joined Liverpool from Roma in a club record £37m deal from Roma.

A tweet posted last year has started going viral in recent days, with Reds supporters urging their latest signing to delete it.

The former Chelsea man made only six Premier League starts during his time at Stamford Bridge, with one of those coming in the famous 2-0 win away at Anfield.

Considered a 'flop' at Chelsea, 25-year-old Salah has since re-built his reputation in Serie A at Fiorentina and Roma.

Liverpool fans are very excited about his arrival but one tweet sent in 2016 has sent many on social media into a bit of a frenzy.

The tweet in question was a simple 'get well soon' message for Demba Ba, who suffered a horrific leg break whilst playing in China.

However, the attached photo featuring Ba and Salah brings up some very dark memories for Liverpool fans.

Ba can be seen celebrating a goal which effectively cost Liverpool their first Premier League title, having taken advantage of a unforgettable Steven Gerrard slip.

The infamous slip will probably haunt Liverpool fans until the day they die and you can see the proof from their reactions on Twitter.

Of course Salah has done absolutely nothing wrong but some neurotic fans on social media might have him believes otherwise.

One Liverpool fan went as far as to telling Salah that he is not wanted at Liverpool FC.

Mostly, Liverpool fans were just urging their new star to delete his old tweet.

As long as he's not too freaked out by their strange social media activity, fans will get their first glimpse of Salah in the upcoming pre-season warm up games.

Liverpool's pre-season fixtures begin with a trip to nearby Tranmere Rovers on July 12th before tours of Hong Kong and Germany.

Jurgen Klopp's first competitive match of the season is scheduled for August 8th when they visit Watford in the Premier League.

