GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

.

Chris Eubank Jr reveals what happened during 'one-handed' sparring session with Carl Froch

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

British professional boxer Chris Eubank Jr will be in action against German star Artur Abraham at the SSE Arena Wembley in London on July 15.

This will be the first time the Brit defends his IBO super-middleweight title since winning it with a victory over Renold Quinlan in February earlier this year.

Eubank Jr is regarded as one of the best of the middleweight division as he prepares for his upcoming bout under the watchful guidance of his father Chris Eubank, a former champion himself.

Article continues below

Ahead of the highly anticipated fight next month, Eubank Jr has been reminiscing about the times he sparred with the best boxers around during the early days of his pro career.

James DeGale and George Groves, now considered two of boxing's elite names, gave a tough time to the then youngster, however, Eubank claims such experiences helped him become the fighter he is today.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

The 27-year-old told Boxing News: "I only sparred DeGale once, I had my way with him pretty much all the time all eight rounds. Groves, it was always very competitive."

In his opinion, the middleweight champion was able to outshine his counterparts on most occasions, while stating even DeGale and Groves would agree to it.

“But a lot of the time I would come out on top, in my opinion. I’m sure he would probably say the same thing. That’s how I see it.”

Boxing at O2 Arena

But, sparring with Carl Froch - one of the biggest names in the division who defeated George Groves twice in succession before opting to call time on his career - was the finest encounter during that period of time.

Froch finished his professional career with an impressive record of 33 wins and just two losses but even with an injured hand, Eubank Jr felt he was more than competitive.

He added: “You saw the sparring with Froch. Very strong. There’s moments when he’s easy to hit but that’s always been his style. He’s not a defensive fighter. He’s a power puncher and a war-monger. "

"I learned a lot from sparring these guys. It was a great experience for me early on in my career.

Boxing at Manchester Arena

"I learned that I was a world class fighter. I already knew. That was kind of like a reassurance I can go in there and spar one of the best fighters at the time and more than hold my own. I was sparring him at one point with one hand."

"I hurt my left hand so I couldn’t use my left hand. I went in there anyway and did six rounds. I did that twice with just my right hand. I held my own. I caught him with shots, worked on defence.

"He [Froch] was surprised that I actually decided to continue with one hand. I was hungry to learn and hungry to compete and hungry to get better."

Froch, himself, has beaten Eubank's next opponent, Abraham, seven years ago so the 39-year-old could well be someone to turn to should he need any turn to.

Although judging on Eubank Jr's current confidence, that might be unlikely.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Carl Froch
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Florentino Perez reveals truth behind Man United's interest in Alvaro Morata

Florentino Perez reveals truth behind Man United's interest in Alvaro Morata

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again