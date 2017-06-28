GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Michael Keane.

Michael Keane turns down Manchester United to join Premier League club in £25m deal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United will probably be ruing Louis van Gaal’s decision to let Michael Keane leave the club back in 2015.

Less than two years ago, the defender joined Burnley for just £2 million but is now worth more than 10 times that.

In that time, Keane has established himself as a regular for the Premier League side and has even become an England international.

Article continues below

This summer, plenty of Premier League clubs were interested in the centre-back - including United themselves.

However, it seems as though the race is now over.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

With the Red Devils moving to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £30 million, Keane turned down the chance to return to Old Trafford because he felt he would struggle to play regular first-team football.

With the World Cup next summer, he knows it's vital he is playing every week in order to be selected in Gareth Southgate's squad.

England v Lithuania - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Keane to join Everton

Instead, Keane will be heading to Merseyside to sign for Everton.

According to The Sun, the Toffees are close to signing Keane and could complete the deal within days.

Keane’s contract at Turf Moor expires next summer so Burnley risk losing him on a free in 12 months time. Therefore, they’re open to selling him - as long as the buying club meets their £25 million asking price.

Hull City v Burnley - Premier League

An insider told The Sun: “We are expecting the deal to be done with Everton in the next couple of days.

“There are few things left to sort out but the deal is very close to being finalised.”

It’s a report that is backed up by The Times. They also report that Everton are looking to push through a £25 million move for Keane with Ronald Koeman identifying Keane as his top priority signing in defence.

It’s certainly been a busy summer at Goodison Park so far.

They’ve signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for £30 million, while Ajax star Davy Klaassen has also arrived for £23.6 million.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Everton
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Football
Premier League
Manchester United

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

RAW superstar set to be written off of TV soon

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Florentino Perez reveals truth behind Man United's interest in Alvaro Morata

Florentino Perez reveals truth behind Man United's interest in Alvaro Morata

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again