Manchester United will probably be ruing Louis van Gaal’s decision to let Michael Keane leave the club back in 2015.

Less than two years ago, the defender joined Burnley for just £2 million but is now worth more than 10 times that.

In that time, Keane has established himself as a regular for the Premier League side and has even become an England international.

This summer, plenty of Premier League clubs were interested in the centre-back - including United themselves.

However, it seems as though the race is now over.

With the Red Devils moving to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £30 million, Keane turned down the chance to return to Old Trafford because he felt he would struggle to play regular first-team football.

With the World Cup next summer, he knows it's vital he is playing every week in order to be selected in Gareth Southgate's squad.

Keane to join Everton

Instead, Keane will be heading to Merseyside to sign for Everton.

According to The Sun, the Toffees are close to signing Keane and could complete the deal within days.

Keane’s contract at Turf Moor expires next summer so Burnley risk losing him on a free in 12 months time. Therefore, they’re open to selling him - as long as the buying club meets their £25 million asking price.

An insider told The Sun: “We are expecting the deal to be done with Everton in the next couple of days.

“There are few things left to sort out but the deal is very close to being finalised.”

It’s a report that is backed up by The Times. They also report that Everton are looking to push through a £25 million move for Keane with Ronald Koeman identifying Keane as his top priority signing in defence.

It’s certainly been a busy summer at Goodison Park so far.

They’ve signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for £30 million, while Ajax star Davy Klaassen has also arrived for £23.6 million.

