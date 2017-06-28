Manchester United are set to complete their second signing of the summer after Nemanja Matic agreed personal terms in a big-money move from Chelsea.

This is according to the Mirror, who claim Jose Mourinho has offered the £35 million-rated midfielder a four-year deal worth £150,000-per-week.

Matic's move up north is a controversial one that will see him booed by Chelsea fans when the two clubs meet in the 2017/18 season.

But where will he fit into Mourinho's side? The Mirror have also taken a stab at predicting United's starting line-up for next season, in which Matic will start in defensive midfield.

Just in front of him will be Ander Herrera and slightly further Paul Pogba, who will be given more freedom to push forward and dictate play.

Another question that must be asked is why Matic wants to leave Premier League champions Chelsea for United, who failed to finish in the top four last season.

Of course, the Red Devils have Champions League football on offer, but Matic is a guaranteed starter alongside N'Golo Kante under Antonio Conte, so why leave?

Perhaps it's the lure of playing for Mourinho, but there was once a time when Matic was left utterly embarrassed by the former Chelsea manager.

Back in October 2015, against Southampton at Stamford Bridge, Mourinho introduced Matic at half-time with the scores level at 1-1 to shore up midfield.

But the Serbian's arrival sparked disaster. In the 27 minutes he was on the pitch, he was destroyed by Sadio Mane and Chelsea went 3-1 down.

Mourinho then made the shock decision to withdraw Matic and bring on Loic Remy, to which the crowd booed and Matic completely ignored Mourinho as he walked off.

Matic was humiliated, but the worst was yet to come.

In a post-match interview, Mourinho embarrassed the 28-year-old even further by saying he wasn't playing well and wasn't the sharpest. Ouch.

Asked if he meant to humiliate Matic, Mourinho replied: "I do not do that to anyone in football and in life. Some of [the players] are in a difficult moment, Matic is one of them.

"He is not playing well. He is not the sharpest. He is not making good decisions with the ball."

Mourinho's actions and comments played a role in his sacking two months later and would have inevitably infuriated Matic.

And yet, strangely, he is willing to reunite with the Portuguese manager. What the future holds for the pair remains to be seen, but Matic could be making a big mistake.

