In what was poised to be a hard-fought win for the British and Irish Lions, the Hurricanes managed to claw back a 14-point deficit at the end to draw 31-31 in Wellington on Tuesday.

Warren Gatland's men let their lead slip after being reduced to 14 men when lock Iain Henderson was given a yellow card in the latter stages for a dangerous clear-out.

And Henderson believes his performance for the entire 70 minutes he was on the pitch got overshadowed by the 'stupid' yellow card which ultimately cost the visitors.

The Irishman was sin-binned for a dangerous clear-out of fullback Jordie Barrett, leaving the referee Romain Poite of France with little choice but to show Henderson a yellow card.

The turn of events and one man advantage helped the Hurricanes to score two converted tries at Westpac Stadium and secure a memorable comeback.

The match ended in a draw and the focus now shifts to the two remaining tests against New Zealand, one in Wellington at the same venue while the other in Auckland, hence concluding the month-long tour on July 8.

Gatland will name the 23-man squad for the upcoming clash on Saturday over the next 24 hours, and despite admitted his lack of discipline was 'stupid', Henderson insists his overall performance should help him secure a place within the starting XV.

"It was definitely an enjoyable game to play in - for the 70 minutes I played. It [yellow card] was frustrating, stupid. Probably a bit of mis-timed rucking, I would describe it as," Henderson said, as per The Daily Mail.

"It was definitely hard for me sitting there for those 10 minutes and watching."

When asked about his chances of making the selection cut for the two remaining matches, Henderson replied: "Look, it's Tuesday of a Test week.

"There are places not necessarily up for grabs, but we are definitely trying to put our hand up, even if it is for the last [third] Test. You are always trying to put on your best performance."

"But it is out of our hands. We don't make the decisions, we just have to be able to put on a performance to try and help the coaches make their decisions. It is up to them now."

"I was lucky with a few bounces of the ball and stuff. I got a bit of ball in hand, but it was probably overshadowed by the silliness of the yellow card. There are definitely a lot of positives taken from the game. We will take away a lot from our attacking performance.

"There is always enough left [in the tank] for a couple more games. It [Lions tour] has been enjoyable for me. I feel my performances have increased. I have definitely really enjoyed it. It would be ideal to be in the Test squad. As soon as we hear the Test team on Thursday, we will knuckle down and help the boys."

The Ireland international admitted that for some players, this tour could be the final time they would be able to don a Lions shirt and also commended the fans who have stood by the team at every juncture.

"For a lot of the boys out there today, it will probably be the last time they pull on a Lions jersey, this tour, or in their careers. For me, it was about taking it in, and I can't fault the fans - they were fantastic.

"I was shattered and definitely frustrated at the yellow card, but I enjoyed the experience. There were patches of the game we played really well in."

Henderson will learn if his efforts on Tuesday were worth in on Thursday when Gatland reveals the team for the second Test against the All Blacks.

