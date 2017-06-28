GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the verge of completing £71 million move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund throughout this summer and it looks as though he’s finally got his wish.

The prolific striker has demanded to leave the Bundesliga giants as he looks to take his game to “the next level.”

In January, he said” "If I want to go to the next level, I need to leave in summer. But we must see the proposals and if I'm going to play.”

Last month, it looked as though Aubameyang would leave Borussia Dortmund for Paris Saint-Germain.

After that deal fell through, Manchester City were then linked with the Gabon international. Once again, a transfer couldn’t be agreed.

Aubameyang to move to China

But now, one of the most sought-after strikers in world football will finally get his move - although it’s not going to allow him to reach the “next level.”

That’s because, according to Bild, he is on the verge of completing a shock £71 million move to Chinese Super League giants Tianjin Quanjian.

VfL Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Why on earth would the 28-year-old want to play his football in the far east?

Well, the fact that he has agreed a contract worth £500,000-per-week might have something to do with it.

The deal to China was initially delayed after new laws from the Chinese FA saw a 100% tax on foreign signings. However, it seems Tianjin have evaded that hurdle and are set to make Aubameyang one of the best-paid footballers in world football.

What Tianjin Quanjian previously said

The club is managed by legendary Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro and were previously asked about the prospect of signing Aubameyang this summer.

"Basically, a decision on which player we are going to buy in the summer has been made. And we have secured a verbal agreement with the player as well as his club," chairman Shu Yuhui said.

Kashima Antlers v Guangzhou Evergrande - AFC Champions League Group H

"We have not signed a formal contract yet, and I will not reveal the player's name during the sensitive period.

"The club have once got the short end of the stick after our transfer target was exposed ahead of time. So we won't say his name."

It seems that man is, in fact, Aubameyang.

 

Topics:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund
Marco Reus
Football
Premier League
UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
Germany Football

