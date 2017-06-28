GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Anthony Martial responds to Man United exit reports on Twitter

On Wednesday morning Anthony Martial took to Twitter to respond to reports linking him with a shock move to Arsenal.

The Manchester United forward joined from Monaco in 2015 and enjoyed a standout breakthrough season under Louis van Gaal.

However, his career has stalled somewhat under Jose Mourinho, scoring just four Premier League goals in 25 appearances this season.

Despite his seemingly fractious relationship with Mourinho, Martial may well see the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a great opportunity to prove himself to his manager.

Aged 21, Martial has also been dealing with off-the-pitch personal problems following a very public split from his ex-girlfriend Samantha Jacquelinet.

Arsenal, currently being linked to every French striker on the market, were recently accused of preparing a £40m bid for Martial.

Likened to Thierry Henry, the talented young forward may enjoy more regular first team football at the Emirates under Arsene Wenger.

However, the chance of Jose Mourinho selling one of his key assets to a rival, especially Monsieur Wenger, seems highly unlikely.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League

Despite his less-than-stellar season, Manchester United fans still adore the young French striker and continue to sing his name on the terraces.

They'll undoubtedly be very pleased with Martial's unambiguous tweet which translates in English as "the rumours are false".

Yesterday, there were reports circulating in the press suggesting Anthony Martial would tell Jose Mourinho that he wanted to leave.

The rumours appear to be completely unfounded.

FBL-EUR-C3-MAN UTD-FENERBAHCE

According to reports, Arsenal are also keeping tabs on fellow French international strikers Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners have relied on Olivier Giroud as the club's main hitman since Robin van Persie's departure but fans have long been crying out for a world class number nine.

The signing of a top tier striker could go a long way in convincing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to sign new deals.

Arsenal v Watford - The Emirates FA Cup Sixth Round

Both Sanchez and Ozil have only one year left on their current deal at the Emirates.

The slim hopes of signing Martial from Manchester United have now completely disappeared, following the youngster's admission on social media. 

Topics:
Football
Thierry Henry

