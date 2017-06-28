It has been said that many players consider playing for the New York Knicks as the last resort due to the way which the team has been run. Well, that could be all set to change.

Over the past couple of weeks for the franchise, things have gone from bad to worse in relationships between the team and their players, most notably the fact they were fielding offers for Kristaps Porzingis and the fact they wanted Carmelo Anthony to go but would not buy out his no-trade clause.

This has led us to the point where we are at today, a team that doesn't really have any clear direction of future despite the fact they finished a disappointing 31-51 last season and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Something has to change, and it looks like something will.

According to several reports, including Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of The Vertical, the Knicks could very well bring an end to this era of uncertainty by dismissing the team's president Phil Jackson later today.

The reason why Jackson is being fired is that of the mismanagement of the players, especially in the case of Anthony as free agency begins on July 1 yet the team is no closer to coming to an agreement with him over the buyout of his no-trade clause as he didn't want to waive it.

Although the decision to fire Jackson is only being made now, according to ESPN's Ian Begley, there have been several people close to the Knicks owner James Dolan that have been pushing him to fire him earlier on in the season.

Considering many players had grown frustrated over the way which Jackson encouraged the Knicks to run with more of a triangle offense during the season, and the fact relations between the team and it's top players are breaking down because of him, it's clear he has no intentions of staying with the team beyond the remaining two years of his contract.

The team was 80-166 in Jackson's three full seasons as team president, losing at least 50 games in each of them. A change could be now coming to New York, in the hope that they can get back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2012/13 season.