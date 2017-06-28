Fabio Borini's career has been a strange one.

Having made his senior debut for Chelsea in 2009, following two years in the club's youth ranks, the 26-year-old lasted a further two years before joining Serie A side Parma.

His move to Italy brought controversy, though, after it emerged he had signed a pre-contract agreement with Parma prior to joining Swansea City on loan in March 2011.

Parma were forced to pay Chelsea almost €400,000 in compensation and yet, despite the hassle they went through to sign Borini, they immediately sent the Italian out on loan to Roma.

Roma then signed Borini in 2012 but within two weeks of joining, he completed a shock £10.5 million move to Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool.

And what a mistake that proved to be.

In his three years on Merseyside, Borini scored only two Premier League goals for Liverpool and spent his second year out on loan at Sunderland.

Luckily for Liverpool, signing Borini didn't prove too costly when they agreed to sell him to Sunderland for £10 million in 2015.

Borini has been at the Stadium of Light ever since but, two years on, he's set to complete a frankly ridiculous transfer.

According to the Daily Mail, the one-time Italy international is on the brink of joining - wait for it - none other than AC Milan in a £5.3 million deal.

No, seriously. Milan have offered £1 million to take Borini on loan for the 2017/18 season and will then sign him permanently next summer.

Borini will travel to Milan on Thursday to finalise terms and complete a medical.

Why manager Vincenzo Montella wants to sign Borini is anyone's guess - after all, the much-maligned striker has notched just 15 goals in his last five seasons.

Milan finished sixth in Serie A last season and will be chasing Champions League football next term, so they need top-class signings - which Borini is not.

The Daily Mail add that Borini was due to meet Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi on Wednesday but, in truth, they've dodged a bullet.

Milan's pursuit of Borini just goes to show how far they've slumped over the years.

They were once the champions of Europe with the likes of Kaka and Alessandro Nesta; now they're trying to sign a Sunderland flop.

