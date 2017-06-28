Chelsea fans have a lot to celebrate this summer but relentless transfer activity certainly isn’t one.

Ok, it’s looking like the Blues have a deal for Juventus’ Alex Sandro in hand but it’s fair to say the champions have been quiet thus far. With their rivals clubs spending big around them, it should certainly be a cause for concern.

Besides, their failure to improve while at the top previously led to a catastrophic title defence in 2015-16. While a repeat of such a fallout is highly unlikely, Antonio Conte shouldn’t take anything for granted.

Nevertheless, the Italian can seemingly seek sanctuary in a lack of wantaways this summer, give or take a certain Spanish striker. And while Nemanja Matic looks set to depart, the sensational form of N'Golo Kante will go a long way to pacify the blow.

In securing the Premier League title and with a record amount of wins at that, why would anybody leave? After all, even rumours of Eden Hazard jumping ship have petered away amid the rush of silverware.

However, regardless of whether you’re in a championship winning side and are working under a world-class manager or not, there are some clubs you seemingly can’t turn down.

It’s an interesting dilemma and one that may be a very relatable scenario for Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgian being linked with a move to Real Madrid is nothing new but the rumours have been given a boost this week. In fact, Courtois’ agent has taken no shame in admitting that contact with Los Blancos is actually quite regular.

Speaking to SportFoot, Christophe Henrotay explained: “Of course Thibaut is of interest to the big clubs, including the latest Champions League winner. He’s someone who helps you win games, titles.

“I meet regularly those in charge at Real Madrid, and Thibaut’s case has come up. My role is to keep him updated on the situation.”

So it’s not exactly time to ring the alarm bells but it goes to show that Courtois’ future at Stamford Bridge is not as secure as previously thought. Furthermore, it’s hard to imagine that the 25-year-old is completely against a Real switch.

At the moment, though, the Belgian has it pretty good in west London. With the Golden Glove award taking pride of place in his trophy cabinet, he looks set to be the number one of a side looking to challenge on both a domestic and continental frontier.

That being said, if the latter is what Courtois desires, then Real certainly know how to win the Champions League. Los Blancos fans can only hope that meetings with Henrotay evolve into something more persuasive.

So while Chelsea supporters can lament their lack of purchases thus far, they can perhaps be grateful for the current security around their core players. When Madrid coming knocking though, you can never be certain.

Do you think Chelsea will retain their title next season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

