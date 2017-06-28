Houston Rockets pushing to sign Chris Paul

The Houston Rockets 2016/17 season ended after being eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals by the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the series.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Rockets have come up short when it comes to the playoffs. If the team really wants to be a title contender and have any hope of winning an NBA Championship, they need to add some star power.

James Harden is great and an MVP-calibre player, but he can't do it all on his own. He needs assistance in order to take Houston to the next level, and he could be about to get just that.

Marc Stein of ESPN has reported the player the Rockets are looking at bringing to the team in order to assist Harden is none other than Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Stein has said that Houston has emerged as a serious contender to sign the point guard in free agency.

An addition of a nine-time NBA All-Star certainly would be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Rockets and their championship hopes.

Although Houston still needs to clear up some cap space in order to bring in Paul, the fact Harden has been lobbying hard for the team to pursue the Clippers star and has made that feeling known to Paul too has put them close to being the favorites to acquiring the 32-year-old.

The Rockers, alongside the Spurs, are now favorites to land Paul, but the Clippers could still be an option considering they can offer him a five-year contract that tops $200 million, which is over $50 million more than what the Spurs or Rockets can give him over four years.

However, the one thing that the Clippers can't offer him, and is likely one of the main reasons why Paul is looking to move on, is championships. While the Rockets and Spurs have been there or thereabouts or on their way to the Finals over the past few seasons, the Clippers haven't come anywhere close.

This is leverage the Rockets have over the Clippers, but they may still need to battle it out against the Spurs for Paul. They'll be looking for a better result that what happened in the Conference Semifinals.