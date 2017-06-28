GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

.

Manny Pacquiao has his say on Floyd Mayweather's fight with Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manny Pacquiao knows what its like to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a mega-money affair and, like the result on that famous night, he has predicted that Mayweather will walk away the victor against Conor McGregor on August 26th.

In their own mega-money bout, Mayweather controlled each of the 12 rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision.

This time, the Filipino is expecting Mayweather to be even more dominant against UFC star McGregor, gifting his old adversary a 50th career win.

Article continues below

”McGregor has no chance in this fight. In fact, it could be very boring.

“There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd. How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Miss Money in the Bank finally crowned on Smackdown

Miss Money in the Bank finally crowned on Smackdown

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

“Floyd is a gifted fighter with great defence. His footwork and reflexes are excellent.

“I can say Floyd Mayweather will win, because the fight is in boxing, not an MMA fight. So that’s an advantage with Floyd."

Indeed, Pacquiao thinks that McGregor will struggle to make the transition to boxing, due to his time spent in the MMA ring, but remains hopeful his prediction will be proven wrong and that the crossover fight will be one to remember.

Manny Pacquiao Press Conference

“I don’t think McGregor is compatible with boxing, pure boxing. 

"I’m hoping that it’s not going to be a boring fight. We’ll see.”

Mayweather himself seems pretty confident that he'll win this unprecedented fight and has even trademarked a whole range of '50-0' lines in order to cash in from the fight even more.

If Mayweather does land his 50th win, he will surpass the record laid down by legendary boxer Rocky Marciano.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, refused to rule out a potential rematch against Mayweather in the future.

Ahead of his upcoming fight against Jeff Horn, Pacquiao's coach, Freddie Roach, says he will need to make a big statement to secure another crack at Mayweather.

BOX-US-PACQUIAO-MAYWEATHER

"Manny is, I think, in a must-win situation. He wants a rematch with Mayweather.

“And I mean to get Mayweather you have to look good against Jeff Horn, he has to look good, he has to be impressive.

“I think there is a lot riding on this fight and I feel Manny has to look really good in this fight."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again