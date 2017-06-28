Manny Pacquiao knows what its like to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a mega-money affair and, like the result on that famous night, he has predicted that Mayweather will walk away the victor against Conor McGregor on August 26th.

In their own mega-money bout, Mayweather controlled each of the 12 rounds and walked away with a unanimous decision.

This time, the Filipino is expecting Mayweather to be even more dominant against UFC star McGregor, gifting his old adversary a 50th career win.

Article continues below

”McGregor has no chance in this fight. In fact, it could be very boring.

“There is no way he will be able to land a meaningful punch on Floyd. How could he? He has no professional experience in boxing.

Article continues below

“Floyd is a gifted fighter with great defence. His footwork and reflexes are excellent.

“I can say Floyd Mayweather will win, because the fight is in boxing, not an MMA fight. So that’s an advantage with Floyd."

Indeed, Pacquiao thinks that McGregor will struggle to make the transition to boxing, due to his time spent in the MMA ring, but remains hopeful his prediction will be proven wrong and that the crossover fight will be one to remember.

“I don’t think McGregor is compatible with boxing, pure boxing.

"I’m hoping that it’s not going to be a boring fight. We’ll see.”

Mayweather himself seems pretty confident that he'll win this unprecedented fight and has even trademarked a whole range of '50-0' lines in order to cash in from the fight even more.

If Mayweather does land his 50th win, he will surpass the record laid down by legendary boxer Rocky Marciano.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, refused to rule out a potential rematch against Mayweather in the future.

Ahead of his upcoming fight against Jeff Horn, Pacquiao's coach, Freddie Roach, says he will need to make a big statement to secure another crack at Mayweather.

"Manny is, I think, in a must-win situation. He wants a rematch with Mayweather.

“And I mean to get Mayweather you have to look good against Jeff Horn, he has to look good, he has to be impressive.

“I think there is a lot riding on this fight and I feel Manny has to look really good in this fight."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms