In the years to come, we’ll look back at the time when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated football.

Football fans probably take for granted that they’ve had the pleasure of watching two of the greatest footballers to have ever played the sport at the same time.

When the two superstars have retired, we’ll be wishing we didn’t constantly try to compare them and just appreciate for what they are - incredible players.

But even after they’ve retired, their legacies will live long in the memory.

Their names will always crop up when the question of: ‘Who is the greatest player ever’ is asked.

But it goes beyond that.

Messi has helped revolutionise football by giving hope to all young players that, no matter what size you are, you can still make it at the very top level.

As for Ronaldo, he’s an example of how hard work and determination - as well as natural talent - can help you become a superstar.

But a video has emerged on YouTube that shows what else Cristiano will be remembered for.

YouTuber ‘mr bundesteam’ created a video on Monday that shows the ‘Top 5 skills invented by Cristiano Ronaldo.’ The video has gone viral - having already been viewed by almost 500,000 people.

In the clip, it shows Ronaldo performing the ‘Whiplash,’ the ‘CR7 Freestyle Move,’ the ‘Ronaldo Chop,’ the ‘Halo’, and the ‘Ronaldo Turn.’

It really is a brilliant watch.

Watch: The top 5 skills Cristiano Ronaldo invented

Check it out:

Ok, so Ronaldo may not have created a skill like the ‘Cruyff Turn’ but he’s certainly used his imagination on the football pitch to excite fans.

Maybe the ‘Ronaldo Chop’ is the skill that could be used in years to come - although it can certainly be debated whether it was actually the Portuguese international that created it.

But Cristiano doesn’t need a skill to be named after him to be remembered when he finally hangs up his boots. His footballing ability has already done that for him.

