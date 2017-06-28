GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five skills that Cristiano Ronaldo has invented during his career

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In the years to come, we’ll look back at the time when Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated football.

Football fans probably take for granted that they’ve had the pleasure of watching two of the greatest footballers to have ever played the sport at the same time.

When the two superstars have retired, we’ll be wishing we didn’t constantly try to compare them and just appreciate for what they are - incredible players.

Article continues below

But even after they’ve retired, their legacies will live long in the memory.

Their names will always crop up when the question of: ‘Who is the greatest player ever’ is asked.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Miss Money in the Bank finally crowned on Smackdown

Miss Money in the Bank finally crowned on Smackdown

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

But it goes beyond that.

Messi has helped revolutionise football by giving hope to all young players that, no matter what size you are, you can still make it at the very top level.

As for Ronaldo, he’s an example of how hard work and determination - as well as natural talent - can help you become a superstar.

Training Portugal - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

But a video has emerged on YouTube that shows what else Cristiano will be remembered for.

YouTuber ‘mr bundesteam’ created a video on Monday that shows the ‘Top 5 skills invented by Cristiano Ronaldo.’ The video has gone viral - having already been viewed by almost 500,000 people.

p1bjnemegf8m21j3o19mrdbbg6hh.jpg

In the clip, it shows Ronaldo performing the ‘Whiplash,’ the ‘CR7 Freestyle Move,’ the ‘Ronaldo Chop,’ the ‘Halo’, and the ‘Ronaldo Turn.’

It really is a brilliant watch.

Watch: The top 5 skills Cristiano Ronaldo invented

Check it out:

Ok, so Ronaldo may not have created a skill like the ‘Cruyff Turn’ but he’s certainly used his imagination on the football pitch to excite fans.

Maybe the ‘Ronaldo Chop’ is the skill that could be used in years to come - although it can certainly be debated whether it was actually the Portuguese international that created it.

But Cristiano doesn’t need a skill to be named after him to be remembered when he finally hangs up his boots. His footballing ability has already done that for him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paul Scholes
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again