Even if you didn’t tune into Monday Night RAW this week, or don’t follow WWE at all, chances are you have heard a lot about what went down when the Ball family were invited to appear on the show.

New Los Angeles Laker Lonzo Ball was understandably the star attraction as he appeared inside of the Staples Center, while youngest Ball brother LaMelo also featured – spearheaded by the outspoken and unpredictable father that is LaVar.

BIG BALLER BRAND

What followed was either the most embarrassing content WWE has put out in a long time, or it was sports entertainment at its finest – depending on your viewpoint after watching what went down.

We saw the ridiculous run down the ramp, LaVar spewed absolute nonsense throughout the MizTV segment which was hit-and-miss, while he took his shirt off to square up to the Intercontinental Champion after refusing to bring him in as the new face of the Big Baller Brand.

However, the biggest talking point was the curse that LaMelo dropped which was heard by millions.

Even though WWE managed to get plenty of mainstream media attention from the chaotic segment, it didn’t seem to go down well with everyone associated with the company.

Mr. Money in the Bank Baron Corbin took a shot at LaVar on Instagram, but now Curtis Axel has come forward and has absolutely blasted the family and the segment, claiming it was embarrassing and was disgusted by the whole thing.

'EMBARRASSING AND DISGUSTED'

Speaking on Minneapolis’ 93X Half-Assed Morning Show, Axel stated: “They don’t need to be on TV. Get them off.

“It was embarrassing. Looking at that from my perspective, it was funny backstage looking at it, but that’s not something that… you know, this is my opinion. The kids watch this show. It’s a kid’s programme, we took it down to PG-13 and made everything kid-friendly, right?

“And for someone to come on there and grab the microphone and go off and do something outlandish like this and you were told…I guarantee they were told not to do it – it’s embarrassing.

“And yeah, I [was] watching it backstage and I was embarrassed. Growing up in the family business like this and seeing some guy…the whole family to me.

“Granted, you know, the kid’s gonna be a superstar or whatever but the dad and the other guy, they do this on a programme where my family’s busted their ass – it embarrasses me and it p***es me off. It sucks.

“They went off on their own and did whatever they did to hype themselves up, so I was disgusted with the whole thing.”

You can understand why Axel is frustrated, as his father Mr. Perfect and grandfather Larry Hennig paved the way for future stars, and feels that the Ball family made a mockery of everything by going off-script.

Safe to say, they probably won’t be invited back anytime soon.

What do you make of Curtis Axel's reaction to the Ball family segment on RAW? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

