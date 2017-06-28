The Premier League has been graced by some of the world’s finest strikers over the years.

From Thierry Henry to Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo to Dennis Bergkamp – there has been no shortage of legendary goal scorers on English shores. Besides, goal rushes are half the reason the Premier League is as revered as it is.

It also sparks the debate as to who was the greatest of them all and it’s certainly a topic that divides opinion. Deciding how to judge the contests is about as debatable as choosing the winner.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

You could look at the raw statistics and simply opt for the player with the most strikes. Then again, can we say really write off mercurial talents like Ronaldo simply because they didn’t play in England as long as players such as Andy Cole?

Furthermore, you could put up a case for taking their entire style of play into account – from assists, passing, skills and more. Belittling Ruud van Nistelrooy for being a tap-in king, though, is somewhat cruel.

Article continues below

Besides, if we’re talking purely goals and want to level the playing field, then minute per goal ratios are the way forward. Entertainingly too, it throws up some rather interesting results.

Bearing that in mind and courtesy of the number crunching of talkSport, the Premier League’s most prolific forwards of all time have been compiled into a list. Entertainingly too, it throws up some rather interesting results.

The only catch being that all the players must have made at least 25 league appearances. Yet, even with one hit wonders removed, big names are still missing and you couldn’t guess the winner if you tried.

Here is the top ten:

10. Hernan Crespo (140.7)

9. Robin van Persie (139.7)

8. Luis Suarez (138.8)

7. Javier Hernandez (130.2)

6. Ruud van Nistelorooy (128.2)

5 Adam le Fondre (124.3)

4. Thierry Henry (121.8)

3. Harry Kane (116.9)

That’s right, a contemporary star takes the first spot on the podium and it should come as little surprise. Besides, the Tottenham striker has romped his way to the Golden Boot in the last two seasons and is one of the best finishers in the business.

He was even sure to bow out of 2016-17 with seven goals in his last two games – inflicting hat tricks upon both Leicester and Hull. The Englishman will be sure to make an assault on Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals. Watch this space.

2. Sergio Aguero (116.9)

There’s no escaping it, this is quite a leap and from a striker who isn’t exactly starved of game time. Since signing for City in 2012, the Argentine has rattled home an astonishing 122 goals across just 181 appearances.

Deceptively good in the air and possessing lethal strikes with both feet, Aguero is the best Premier League striker of his generation. Under the wing of Pep Guardiola, there’s no reason to suggest his ratio won’t continue to improve.

1. Kelechi Iheanacho (106.5)

Just to confirm, you have indeed read that correctly. Not only has Iheanacho smuggled his way to top spot but he has absolutely obliterated the chasing pack – far and away leading the statistical race.

And while this result should of course be tempered by his lack of game time, in amassing 46 league appearances, he is comfortably clear of the 25 game rule. The facts don’t lie and it’s clear that Iheanacho is lethal with the minutes he is given.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola looks set to oust the 20-year-old this summer and, according to Sky Sports, Leicester City are leading the race for his signature.

So while the deal could cost the Foxes as much as £20 million, it’s fair to say they’d be buying a player with an eye for goal. He’s no Henry or Shearer but in at least one respect and stat, Iheanacho takes the glory.

Do you think Manchester City should hold onto Iheanacho this summer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms