Photographed on his summer holiday, Pep Guardiola became a laughing stock on social media on Wednesday due to his interesting new facial hairstyle.

The Manchester City boss endured an underwhelming first season in England, finishing 3rd in the Premier League and failing to secure any silverware for the first time in his career as a coach.

Guardiola racked up an incredible 21 trophies during his managerial spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich and will be hopeful of returning to winning ways in the 2017/18 campaign.

City have already made their ambitions clear in the transfer market by splashing out a combined £77m on Portuguese duo Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

If Guardiola intends to be taken seriously in England, he may be well advised to shave the remaining bits of beard from his face.

Photographed on a boat deploying some throwback mutton chops, Guardiola became a target for mockery on social media.

There are very few people on this planet who could get away with this kind of facial hair. Unfortunately for him, Guardiola is not one of them.

As always, there were fans queueing up on Twitter to poke fun at Pep's outlandish new trim. See some of the best tweets below.

Manchester City are due to take part in the International Champions Cup alongside Manchester United in the United States next month.

Their first competitive game of the season will be away at Brighton in the Premier League on the weekend of August 12th.

Well, that was fun.

Guardiola may want to stay off social media for a few days - He'll be reaching for his razor if he goes through the tweets collated above.

In brighter, less facial hair-related news, the 46-year-old Spanish coach is expected to be reunited with Brazilian wing-back Dani Alves this summer.

Dani Alves, 34, has confirmed his Juventus exit and is reported to be likely to join his former Barcelona coach in Manchester.

