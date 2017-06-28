GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Pep.

Twitter reacts to Pep Guardiola’s ridiculous new facial hair

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Photographed on his summer holiday, Pep Guardiola became a laughing stock on social media on Wednesday due to his interesting new facial hairstyle.

The Manchester City boss endured an underwhelming first season in England, finishing 3rd in the Premier League and failing to secure any silverware for the first time in his career as a coach.

Guardiola racked up an incredible 21 trophies during his managerial spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich and will be hopeful of returning to winning ways in the 2017/18 campaign.

Article continues below

City have already made their ambitions clear in the transfer market by splashing out a combined £77m on Portuguese duo Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

If Guardiola intends to be taken seriously in England, he may be well advised to shave the remaining bits of beard from his face.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Miss Money in the Bank finally crowned on Smackdown

Miss Money in the Bank finally crowned on Smackdown

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Photographed on a boat deploying some throwback mutton chops, Guardiola became a target for mockery on social media.

There are very few people on this planet who could get away with this kind of facial hair. Unfortunately for him, Guardiola is not one of them.

As always, there were fans queueing up on Twitter to poke fun at Pep's outlandish new trim. See some of the best tweets below.

Manchester City are due to take part in the International Champions Cup alongside Manchester United in the United States next month.

Their first competitive game of the season will be away at Brighton in the Premier League on the weekend of August 12th.

Well, that was fun.

Guardiola may want to stay off social media for a few days - He'll be reaching for his razor if he goes through the tweets collated above.

In brighter, less facial hair-related news, the 46-year-old Spanish coach is expected to be reunited with Brazilian wing-back Dani Alves this summer.

Dani Alves, 34, has confirmed his Juventus exit and is reported to be likely to join his former Barcelona coach in Manchester.

Barcelona's coach Pep Guardiola (L) give

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Bayern Munich
Football
Spain Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Former champion to take up new role in WWE

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Twitter spotted what Germany’s U21 goalkeeper did during penalties v England

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Arsenal to sign 21-year-old wonderkid for £30m by the start of next week [Goal]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join surprise club in massive £71m deal [Bild]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again