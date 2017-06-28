GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alvaro Morata.

Vicente del Bosque reveals why Morata wants to join Man Utd from Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata's desperation to join Manchester United reached new heights on Tuesday when he took a short break from his honeymoon to push for a move.

With Real Madrid holding out for £75 million and Jose Mourinho currently willing to spend £65 million, negotiations have stalled, much to Morata's frustration.

The Spain international, having spoken to Mourinho personally about joining, had hoped a deal would be much further down the line, but it's not, so he's taken drastic measures.

According to the Telegraph, Morata flew from Ibiza to Madrid to speak to his current club and ask them to finally grant his wish.

Whether he will succeed in his endeavours remains to be seen, but one can only imagine his wife, Alice Campello, wasn't too impressed about being left alone.

Nevertheless, it seems inevitable Morata will become a Manchester United player in the coming weeks having agreed personal terms.

What remains somewhat unclear is the 24-year-old's motives behind leaving Real for United off the back of the club's most successful season in recent memory.

Some claim it's because he wants more game time, while others believe he wants a reunion with Mourinho, who he played under from 2010-2013.

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Well, ex-Spain manager Vicente del Bosque has now revealed what he believes to be the reason: more game time and to cement his role as Spain's No.1 striker.

"What is good for him is mainly that he plays, but I think he is doing very well at Real Madrid," he told AS, per the Mirror.

"It is a shame if he leaves, but I have always said that it is an enrichment factor for our football that our players have been able to go abroad and have been able to play.

"It will not be a problem for the Spanish team. He has demonstrated his qualities.

Spain v Bosnia - International Friendly

"He is a player with very good physical and technical attributes, but the process of maturation of players is not always the same.

"Many times risks are taken, especially for the amounts of money that are being discussed."

Del Bosque's approval will come as music to Morata's ears. Not only does the 66-year-old think game time should be his priority, but he also insists his place in the Spain national team won't be affected.

Topics:
David de Gea
Alvaro Morata
Football
Spain Football

