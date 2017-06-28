Although WWE boasts perhaps the most stacked roster they’ve ever had on their books, there are still those that they’ve let go who have gone on to achieve a lot more success on the independent scene.

Cody Rhodes is one, as he recently claimed the ROH World Champion while others still want to see Ethan Carter III make a return and try his luck in the company with his current character.

COMEBACK?

He wouldn’t be the first, as Drew McIntyre was brought back after impressing on the indies and is in the NXT Championship picture with a battle against Bobby Roode on the horizon.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Perhaps the biggest success story, though, is the unlikely rise of Jinder Mahal who was released, brought back, and is now the WWE Champion on SmackDown LIVE.

So, a return isn’t always a bad move and if there’s another star fans are desperate to see in WWE again, it’s John Morrison.

Article continues below

Morrison was destined for success in WWE ever since he impressed alongside Melina and Joey Mercury as part of MNM, and his stock only increased when he ventured into a singles career.

He did capture some big championships, but was never able to capture the big one; even if he was talented enough to do it and has since gained an even bigger following as Johnny Mundo with promotions such as Lucha Underground.

RETURN ON THE CARDS?

Still, WWE is an entity of its own and the rewards are massive.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, Mundo has revealed that if the opportunity came, he’d love to make a WWE return.

According to eWrestlingNews, Mundo claimed: “Will I ever go back to WWE? That’s a tough one.

“That’s a question I get asked most frequently and I change my answer almost every day. Um, I would love to go back. It’s the thing that I grew up watching; I grew up on action movies and pro wrestling. It’s kind of a bummer to me that I never got to main event WrestleMania.

“But at the same time, what I am doing now feels very important and cool. Creating Lucha Underground and being a part of that show from episode one and growing it into what it is now and thinking about what it could become 3-5 years is also a really cool thing.”

Pairing with The Miz eventually brought out a different personality in Morrison, something fans hadn’t seen before at that level.

With the brand split now in effect, it’s perhaps the best time to bring him back as he can be a big name on either brand. Plus, if The Modern Day Maharaja can turn his career around and become WWE Champion, Morrison certainly can.

Would you like to see John Morrison make his return to WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms