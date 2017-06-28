Official online NBA destination in the UK

Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson's dad weighs in on his son playing for Los Angeles Lakers

Klay Thompson has just come off another great season with the Golden State Warriors, winning his second NBA Championship in the space of three seasons.

This reign of dominance of the NBA looks set to continue following their 4-1 Finals series win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Warriors now have a super team in place that includes Thompson, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green that could help the franchise become a dynasty.

However, there has been some speculation that the 27-year-old could leave Golden State in order to be a focal point on someone else's team, rather than just the defensive monster he is with the current NBA Champions.

Klay has since dismissed these rumors, saying he would much rather be part of a team that can create a legacy, like he is doing with the Warriors, rather than join another team in the NBA where he would be the center of attention.

Needless to say, this doesn't stop people talking about the prospect of Thompson playing for another team in the league, including his own father.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Mychal Thompson recently spoke about the possibility of his son playing at the team where he made his name, the Los Angeles Lakers, after a report emerged about Klay potentially teaming up with Paul George at the team.

Mychal said: "It's always been a dream of mine. But it isn't a dream of his. He's in a dreamy situation. Believe me, he isn't moving at all."

Considering Klay currently has a better thing going at the Warriors that looks set to win many championships, it is unlikely he will be leaving Golden State for Los Angeles any time soon, no matter if that means crushing one of the dreams of his father.

The only way many people see Thompson leaving Golden State is because of contract issues. Durant and Curry are going to receive extensions at some point or another, so the question that needs to be answered is will the team have enough cap space to sign Thompson to a new contract as well?

Klay being a part of the Lakers isn't going to happen in the short term, but there's always a chance it could happen in the future.

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors

