It's safe to say that the British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand hasn't exactly gone to plan thus far.

Warren Gatland has been on the receiving end of some harsh words from British rugby supporters and pundits alike during their mixed bag of a tour.

Gatland has received criticism for his decision to call up six new players to help bolster his fatigued squad, as he based their inclusion on geography, rather than form or ability. Four Welsh stars and two Scottish players were called up as they were touring in similar time zones respectively.

Of the six new players to be called into the squad, however, only two have featured for the Lions - Allan Dell and Finn Russell.

After calling up the players to help cope with fatigue, Gatland didn't look prepared to bring any of them on when the Lions were attempting to hold onto their two-try lead over the Hurricanes on Tuesday and went on to draw.

Why call up the players to help with fatigue if you're not going to play them? After the match, Gatland said he was wary of playing the newly called-up players after the criticism he received for selecting them in the first place.

Brian O'Driscoll has echoed that criticism and agree the current situation is a mess.

Speaking on Newstalk's Off the Ball, the former Lions captain complained that Gatland is wavering from pressure, rather than sticking with his convictions.

"It absolutely is [a mess]. Warren Gatland has made a mistake there personally because he's not staying strong with his convictions.

"He talks about protecting the 23, there's a chance that he hasn't protected the 23. Someone like Iain Henderson could easily feature this week. Yet he hasn't been protected because he had to go and play the full 80 minutes, granted he did spend 10 minutes in the sin bin.

"He's gone and played a full game on the Tuesday. Say he's on the bench [for the second Test] and there's an injury in the first minute or two, he plays 78 minutes. That's 70 minutes on a Tuesday and then 78 minutes on a Saturday and he's talking about protecting Test players.

"I don't see how that's good business at all."

O'Driscoll further went on to explain that he has heard that the six new faces in the Lions camp had not been made to feel that welcome thanks to Gatland's seeming refusal to give them a chance as anything but 'unused cannon fodder'.

"From what I've heard, those players that have been involved feel no part of it whatsoever. He's done a disservice to them as well because they feel that they're unused cannon fodder. I think they're just waiting to head home. I think they head home tomorrow [Thursday].

"I don't think that worked. You can't have a front row on for 80 minutes. When was the last time

you had a front row on for 80 minutes? That's doing players a disservice, irrespective of whether they're Test players or not".

O'Driscoll questioned the ex-Wales boss wavering to pressure from the media, something that's confounded even more by Gatland's words that he "couldn't give a toss" about what the New Zealand press would say about him.

Going back to the original issue of the calibre of players Gatland called up, O'Driscoll admitted that he didn't know much about some of them, but he had heard that Gatland may call some fresh faces into the squad at some point during the tour.

"I had heard prior to the tour that this might be the case. I wasn't anticipating the quality of those players being brought in being to the standard that they were. I wasn't even aware who Cory Hill was, to

"I wasn't even aware who Cory Hill was, to be honest with you. I'm a pundit and I'm meant to know these things."

"I haven't covered a whole lot of Wales in the last year. He's with Newport-Gwent Dragons, I don't cover them.

"Guys like him, how does he feel? Is he able to go away and say that he's been a Lion? I'm sure he's probably been embarrassed by it. It's a terrible situation to find yourself in as a player".

O'Driscoll is of the mind that Gatland's "backpedalling" hasn't served him well and suggested that the coach's future doesn't look too rosy.

"As a coach, the backpedalling has not served him well. This will become a big issue and a stick to beat Gats with if they lose the series 3-0".

