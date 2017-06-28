It’s all happening in the world of boxing right now.

Mere weeks after Anthony Joshua’s sensational victory over Wladimir Klitschko under the Wembley lights, the brilliantly bizarre bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor was announced.

It’s a fight that provoked such intrigue that interest has far exceeded the realms of boxing and UFC fans. It’s fair to say the pay-per-view statistics will be somewhat eyewatering when August 26 rolls round.

That being said, the astonishing news has detracted attention away from another major, albeit comparatively sane, fight. This is of course Manny Pacquiao versus Jeff Horn, taking place on Sunday.

While Pacquiao’s opponent isn’t exactly star-studded, the clash is a world title fight, nevertheless.

It will see the Filipino icon extend his illustrious career and he will be hoping to hold onto his WBO Welterweight title against the ex-teacher. Moreover, the 38-year-old could be looking to send a message to Mayweather.

That’s right – in spite of both Pacquiao and Money flirting with retirement after their 2015 fight, the pair are back in the ring and the chance for a rematch has been revived.

It’s more than petty speculation too with Pacquiao’s trainer, Freddie Roach, openly admitting that it’s their plan going forward. The only limitation being, of course, that his team would need to persuade Mayweather to extend his return from retirement.

Don’t worry, though, Roach has an answer for that too. Speaking to Sky News, he explained: "He wants a re-match with Mayweather.

"To get Mayweather, you have to look good. Against Horn, he's got to look good, he has to be impressive."

You can’t argue with that and Roach is right, it will take a special performance and a generous pay cheque to secure a rematch. Besides, Mayweather will need a strong incentive to offer an olive branch to a contender he has already defeated.

Not only was their fight two years somewhat underwhelming but Money was unanimously voted as victor by the judges. It will take something spectacular from Pacquiao on Sunday to tempt his American advisory, it seems.

After all, it may be easy to write-off his Australian opponent yet Horn is hopeful of victory in his home country. The 29-year-old, as a result, could secure a world title and hand Mayweather a favour with a win over ‘Manny’.

He certainly has the talk for it, telling local media: "Ever since that knockout loss against Juan Manuel Marquez, Manny doesn't pull the trigger like he used to when he was on his big run of wins.

"He's looked good in his last two fights but he hasn't been able to win inside the distance for a long time and I think that's because of the KO loss he suffered against Marquez in 2012."

As far as fans are concerned, though, any hotly-contested clash will serve as an appetising prelude to the main event in August. If Pacquiao wants to take McGregor’s place afterwards, there suddenly wouldn’t be any complaints.

Somebody get Roach to the negotiating table.

