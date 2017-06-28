Jinder Mahal on fulfilling Triple H's prophecy

It's been a wild year in the WWE for the former Three Man Band (3MB) member Jinder Mahal.

Mahal was released from the company back in 2014 and he departed to Texas where he worked the independent circuit for two years. He was re-signed by the WWE last year in 2016 where he started off by having a brief feud with Rusev after their alliance fell apart. His big singles push began at WrestleMania 33 this past April, when he was the runner up in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

"The Maharaja" lost due to interference from New England Patriots' Tight End Rob Gronkowski, who helped his former teammate, Mojo Rawley, win the bout. Mahal would extract his revenge, however, as he was moved to SmackDown Live via the Superstar Shake-Up where he defeated Rawley, Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Dolph Ziggler in a Six Pack Challenge match to become the new No. 1-contender for the WWE Championship.

He went on to defeat then-WWE Champ Randy Orton in the main event of the Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) to win his first singles title in the company, and successfully retained his title in a rematch against "The Viper" in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri at Money In The Bank. Now Mahal is set to defend his title against Orton once again, but in a Punjabi Prison match at the WWE's Battleground PPV.

Mahal recently did an interview with Times of India to talk about his recent run in WWE, and commented on his success actually fulfilling a prophecy that Triple H made about him and Seth Rollins being the future of WWE:

"I believe it was the prophecy made by Triple H in NXT at that time (Gold Rush tournament). Two young guys who he thought were the future of the business and it turned out to be true.

"Rollins is a multiple-time champion, I am the current World champion. We were having main event matches in NXT and now we are in the main events in WWE. So I believe it was the prophecy of Triple H.

"He is one of the smartest minds in the wrestling business and wrestlers that are in NXT right now, main eventing NXT shows are the guys who you are going see main-eventing WWE PPVs in Raw and SmackDown Live in the future."

What are your thoughts on Mahal fulfilling "The Game's" prophecy?

